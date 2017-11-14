Augment Announces Partnership with LivePerson to Further Enhance Artificial Intelligence-assisted Customer Journey

Augment Builds upon LivePerson's LiveEngage Platform to Enable Human Agents via AI-Assisted Responses, Increasing Efficiency, Lowering Costs and Reducing Time to Train

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) - Augment, a leader in customer experience-driven artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a collaboration with LivePerson, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based mobile and online business messaging solutions, to build upon the company's LiveEngage platform. The partnership is focused on helping companies maximize support teams' performance by using AI algorithms, which lowers company costs through increased agent efficiencies and reduced training times.

Augment aligned its technologies and business model to address the rise of text-based customer service market trends. Per Business Insider, text message and IM has already surpassed both social network and email in terms of monthly usage. Millennial consumers, those between 18 and 34 years of age, view messaging as their preferred communications channel because it's convenient and provides a more rapid resolution to their problems.

These trends are an important part of winning the bigger battle for customer experience. Per Gartner, 89 percent of companies believe that customer experience will be their primary basis for competition by 2016 versus 26 percent four years ago. Further, per Deloitte, 82 percent of consumers view customer experience as a competitive differentiator, and view the accuracy and quality of information provided (82 percent), as well as ease of interaction (73 percent), as the most important attributes of a quality customer experience. In support of these trends, customer experience-driven AI is a critical part of the empowerment necessary for brand representatives to better service and satisfy customers.

"Under this partnership, Augment's product suite seamlessly integrates with LivePerson's LiveEngage console. Configuration takes a matter of minutes," said Matt Swanson, CEO of Augment. "Brands increasingly face the challenge of providing flawless and timely customer experiences across all of their channels. Additionally, consumer demand for customer support services is at an all-time high. By assisting human agents with AI, we can help our brand partners drive notable efficiency gains."

"Augment's approach of pairing humans with AI aligns with our vision for how consumers and brands will communicate in a messaging-first world," said Chris Vennard, Head of Strategic and Technology Partnerships at LivePerson. "We have opened up our LiveEngage platform so that Augment offerings like Product Helper and Chat Helper can help our clients continue to manage the increasing volume of text based customer demands."

Today's agreement builds upon Augment's growing network of customers, which already includes Dyson and a variety of Fortune 500 brands operating through business process outsourcing and contact center solutions providers, such as Knoah Solutions.

"Knoah was looking for an AI technology provider we could partner with to assist us with our goal of improving our digital engagement strategy. Augment was the perfect choice for us," said David Lewy, SVP of Sales and Accounts at Knoah Solutions -- a joint customer of LivePerson and Augment. "They have exciting technology that has allowed us to create Chat Helper, which provides our agents with real time assistance on every incoming chat that we receive. Our initial results are positive, and we are expanding the program as we see value in increased agent productivity, accuracy and consistency."

Availability

Augment's Chat Helper and Product Helper are available today. For more information, visit Augment here. LivePerson's LiveEngage is available today. For more information, visit LivePerson here. Integral APIs allow for quick, seamless integration of the products.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. ( NASDAQ : LPSN) is a leading provider of cloud-based mobile and online business messaging solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LiveEngage, the Company's enterprise-class platform, empowers consumers to stop wasting time on hold with 1-800 numbers, and instead message their favorite brands, just as they do with friends and family. More than 18,000 businesses, including Citibank, HSBC, EE, IBM, L'Oreal, Orange, PNC and The Home Depot rely on the unparalleled intelligence, security and scalability of LiveEngage to reduce costs, increase lifetime value and create meaningful connection with consumers. For more information, visit www.liveperson.com.

About Augment Solutions Inc.

Augment is a leader in customer experience-driven artificial intelligence (AI). Augment's AI engine uniquely empowers brand representatives to deliver a superior customer experience by surfacing the best information and answers across the enterprise in real time. Augmented agents deliver improved brand experience through messaging and live chat applications preferred by consumers and then convert more of these interactions into customer delight and revenue. Augment powers Fortune 500 brands around the world. For more information please see www.augmenthq.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.