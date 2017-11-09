Augment Partners with Cognitive Marketing Agency AIQ to Deliver AI-driven Marketing Campaigns

CPG Marketing Veterans to Leverage Augment AI Platform to Drive Brand Engagement with Shoppers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Augment, a technology leader in customer experience-driven artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a strategic partnership with newly launched AI cognitive marketing agency AIQ. The new partnership allows brands and retailers to work with a team of leading brand and retail industry thought leaders at AIQ to plan and execute some of their first AI strategies and programs leveraging brand and shopper data. These Programs will be powered by Augments' leading AI platform for customer engagement.

AIQ is led by well-known consumer-packaged goods (CPG) marketing and eCommerce leaders, Greg Murtagh, Founder and former CEO Triad Retail Media and Soren Mills, former retail / CPG CMO and Head of Global eCommerce for Walmart.com. The collaboration between AIQ and Augment will use AI-driven brand marketing to generate deeper shopper engagement and higher ROI. AI-driven marketing solutions will break through barriers of traditional marketing and advertising by applying AI-driven CRM to understand, and deploy programs based upon, shoppers true intent. AIQ will work directly with CPG brands and retailers to leverage both existing and newly generated first party shopper data and build marketing programs that create new two-way conversations with a brand's best customers.

"We plan to work hand-in-hand with big brands and retailers to educate them on what's possible using AI, and then build practical marketing programs to leverage the shopper data that either currently goes unleveraged, or doesn't yet exist, to drive more brand sales. Traditional tactics like shopper marketing, sampling, coupons, in-store displays, and display ads will soon be taken to new levels of ROI with the addition of AI technology. This partnership brings together the people that understand both brands and retailers with an AI platform that is flexible and customizable to their specific needs. This is a perfect team to help brands get started with AI without huge expense or long learning curve," said Soren Mills, co-founder and CEO of AIQ.

"AI is the most important development since the birth of the Internet itself," said Greg Murtagh, co-founder AIQ. "This tech and consulting partnership with Augment will allow our brand and retail clients to capitalize on the benefits of AI quickly and cost effectively."

"This partnership helps Augment increase the use of our platform within the CPG and retail industries," said Matt Swanson, CEO of Augment. "Greg and Soren are proven industry leaders. They'll help brands and retailers apply AI effectively and we will deliver the world-class technology behind the scenes."

Available now, visit https://augmenthq.com/ to learn more about Augment's capabilities.

About AIQ

AIQ is a cognitive marketing agency, that helps brands and retailers compete by leveraging data and AI to directly serve shoppers. The agency helps brands and retailers find and organize shopper data across business silos, and assimilate the data into an artificial intelligence engine, BrandBrain™, powered by leading AI for customer engagement platform Augment. AIQ then leverages this AI-engine to enable, and scale, direct two-way conversations between brands / retailers and shoppers across all existing and future marketing channels. Ultimately, this will enable brands and retailers to compete through a walled garden of proprietary first party data, built around a continuously learning AI-engine, BrandBrain™. Clients can leverage the AI-driven BrandBrain™, to scale conversations, create intent CRM, and improve ROI across all channels, including; retail, promotions, traditional media, direct response, trade marketing, social, customer service, and emerging voice technologies. The AI technology behind BrandBrain™ and AIQ comes from a strategic partnership with the leading AI for customer engagement platform Augment. AIQ has offices in New York, San Francisco and Tampa. For more information, please visit http://aiqagency.com/.

About Augment Solutions Inc.

Augment is a leader in customer experience-driven artificial intelligence (AI). Augment uniquely empowers employees to deliver a superior customer experience by surfacing the best information and answers across the enterprise in real time. Augmented agents deliver improved brand experience through messaging and live chat applications preferred by consumers and then convert more of these interactions into customer delight and revenue. Augment powers Fortune 500 brands around the world. For more information please see www.augmenthq.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.