Augyva Announces Increased Maximum Proceeds Under Brokered Private Placement

Augyva Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AUV) (Augyva or the Company) announces a change to the maximum gross proceeds of the previously announced brokered private placement (the Brokered Private Placement) in connection with the proposed change of business (the Proposed COB) and other transactions (the Other Transactions) which contemplates Augyva changing its business from mining and mineral exploration to that of an investment issuer (the Resulting Issuer) focused on the auto retail sector. The Resulting Issuer, to be named Automotive Finance Co., will be engaged in providing debt financing and making other investments, which are expected to include, in some instances, royalty like features, in connection with the financing of automotive dealerships, automotive dealer groups and/or other related businesses and assets on a global basis, with an initial focus in Canada.

On January 9, 2017, Augyva announced the Brokered Private Placement for subscription receipts in Augyva at a price per subscription receipt of $0.16, resulting in gross proceeds of a minimum of $12,000,000 and a maximum of $15,000,000, and, as a result of the Agent (as defined below) exercising its option to increase the size of the Brokered Private Placement by 15%, the maximum has now been increased to $17,250,000.

Subscription receipts shall be automatically exercisable, without any further action by the holder of such subscription receipt, and without any additional consideration, into Resulting Issuer common shares, upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions.

The closing of the Brokered Private Placement is expected to occur on or about January 31, 2017. The proceeds from the Brokered Private Placement will be held in escrow and will be released to the Resulting Issuer subject to and conditional upon (i) the satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the Proposed COB and Other Transactions, and (ii) the receipt of all required approvals necessary to complete the Proposed COB and Other Transactions (including, without limitation, the conditional approval of the TSXV).

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the Agent) will continue to act as the Company's sole agent and financial advisor for the Brokered Private Placement.

