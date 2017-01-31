Augyva Announces TSXV Conditional Approval of its Proposed Change of Business to Automotive Finance Company, Filing of its Circular and Closing of the Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 31, 2017) - Further to its announcements dated January 9, 2017 and January 20, 2017 concerning a proposed change of business (the Proposed COB) and other transactions (Other Transactions), as more fully described in its management information circular dated January 26, 2017 (the Proposed COB Circular), Augyva Mining Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AUV) (Augyva or the Company) is pleased to announce (i) that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for the Proposed COB and Other Transactions; (ii) that it has filed the Proposed COB Circular on SEDAR and has mailed the Proposed COB Circular to the Company's shareholders; and (iii) that it has closed the Brokered Private Placement (as defined herein) of 108,084,376 subscription receipts for gross proceeds of $17,293,500.

Conditional Approval of the Proposed COB and Filing of the Proposed COB Circular

As announced by press release on January 9, 2017, the Proposed COB contemplates Augyva changing its business from mining and mineral exploration to that of an investment issuer (the Resulting Issuer) focused on the auto retail sector. The Resulting Issuer will be engaged in providing debt financing and making other investments, which are expected to include, in some instances, royalty like features, in connection with the financing of automotive dealerships, automotive dealer groups and/or other related businesses and assets on a global basis, with an initial focus in Canada. The TSXV provided conditional approval to the Proposed COB on January 30, 2017.

The Proposed COB and Other Transactions also require approval from the Company's shareholders at a special meeting (the Meeting) to be held on February 23, 2017. The Company filed the Proposed COB Circular with respect to the Meeting on January 27, 2017.

Additional information with respect to the Proposed COB and Other Transactions is provided in the Proposed COB Circular available at www.sedar.com.

Closing of Brokered Private Placement

In connection with the Proposed COB and Other Transactions, Augyva is pleased to announce that on January 31, 2017, the Company issued 108,084,376 subscription receipts at a price of $0.16 per subscription receipt resulting in gross proceeds of $17,293,500 (the Brokered Private Placement), which are currently being held in escrow.

Upon satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions (the Escrow Release Conditions), each subscription receipt shall be automatically converted, without any further action by the holder of such subscription receipt, and without any additional consideration, into one common share (each, a Resulting Issuer Share) of the Resulting Issuer and the net proceeds of the Brokered Private Placement (the Escrowed Funds) will be released to the Resulting Issuer. The Escrow Release Conditions include: (i) the completion or satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the Proposed COB and Other Transactions, and (ii) the receipt of all required approvals necessary to complete the Proposed COB and Other Transactions. If such Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied prior to March 31, 2017 (or such later date may be agreed), the proceeds of the Brokered Private Placement will returned to the holders of the subscription receipts pro rata. The complete terms and conditions of the subscription receipts are set out in the Subscription Receipt Agreement dated January 31, 2017, which is available at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.

The subscription receipts, and the Resulting Issuer Shares issuable upon the conversion thereof, will be subject to resale restrictions in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV expiring June 1, 2017.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the Agent) acted as the Company's sole agent and financial advisor for the Brokered Private Placement. The Agent was entitled to a cash fee (the Commission) equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised in the Brokered Private Placement (provided, however that a cash fee equal to 4.0% of the total gross proceeds raised was payable to the Agent in respect of proceeds received from subscribers identified by the Corporation). 50% of the Commission, being an amount equal to $375,870, was paid upon closing of the Brokered Private Placement and the remaining 50% of the Commission will be payable directly out of the Escrowed Funds upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions.

Completion of the transactions noted above are subject to number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV final acceptance and, if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transactions will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Proposed COB Circular, any information released or received with respect to the transactions may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of Augyva should be considered highly speculative.

