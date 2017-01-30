Augyva Mining Resources Inc. Files Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the nine months ended November 30, 2016

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) - Augyva Mining Resources Inc. ("Augyva") (TSX VENTURE:AUV) today announced that it has filed condensed interim financial statements for the nine months ended November 30, 2016.

On January 9, 2017, the Company announced a proposed change of business and other transactions which contemplates Augyva changing its business from mining and mineral exploration to that of an investment issuer (the "Resulting Issuer") focused on the auto retail sector. The Resulting Issuer, expected to be named Automotive Finance Co., will be engaged in providing debt financing and making other investments, which are expected to include, in some instances, royalty like features, in connection with the financing of automotive dealerships, automotive dealer groups and/or other related businesses and assets on a global basis, with an initial focus in Canada.

The statements together with the Management Discussion and Analysis and additional information regarding the proposed change of business can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the company's website at www.augyvamining.com.

About Augyva Mining Resources Inc.

Augyva holds an interest in the Duncan Lake Property located in the James Bay region of the Province of Quebec located in the western part of the La Grande Greenstone Belt. The property is accessible by road and covers approximately 7,921hectares. Augyva received the results of a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared by Met-Chem Canada Inc. in March 2013. The property is subject to an option and joint venture agreement between Augyva and Canadian Century Iron Ore Corporation.

