Aunt Fannie's Closes $2.5 Million Investment Round Led by RCV Partners, CircleUp and Monica Nassif

Capital to fuel innovative new product expansion and team buildout to support expanded distribution and global retail efforts

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Sep 13, 2017) - Aunt Fannie's (www.auntfannies.com); on a mission to create healthy homes, restore the biome we live in, recharge our immunity and strengthen our families with the most environmentally-friendly and human-friendly cleaning and pest solutions on the market, today announced the company has successfully completed an investment round of $2.5 million. The funding round, which brings Aunt Fannie's total funding to-date to more than $3 million, was led by RCV Partners and CircleUp with participation from angel investors Monica Nassif, founder of Mrs. Meyer's and Caldrea, Ricardo Alvarez, former member of the Board at Bush's Beans, David Charne, former Interim COO/CFO Talbots, and Kay Hong, CEO at Torrid, among others.

Aunt Fannie's improves the health of indoor microbiomes, like homes and offices, by creating biodynamic, evolutionarily-adapted cleaning and pest solutions from unique, whole, and food-based ingredients. The company's formulations are modernized, microbiomic and millions of years in the making. Created from ingredients which have evolved along with humans over millennia, Aunt Fannie's formulations are rated best-in-class as the healthiest and safest option for our homes, our bodies and our families.

"The entire team at Aunt Fannie's is pleased to announce the close of this important funding round, and we are delighted to be in such a solid position of strength at this stage in our growth cycle," said Mat Franken, CEO at Aunt Fannie's. "This investment represents an important milestone and next step forward for our company, and will not only provide us with the necessary capital to advance our unique microbiomic product families, it also validates the investor and consumer appetite for the first-ever company to bring health and wellness back home to the biome."

In June of 2017, the Environmental Working Group, a global research and advocacy authority on human and environmental health and safety for cleaning and beauty products, added Aunt Fannie's to their expert database with "A" ratings for their entire line of cleaning products including Cleaning Vinegar Wipes, Cleaning Vinegar Sprays, Floor Cleaner Vinegar Wash, and Glass & Window Vinegar Wash -- beating out Mrs. Meyer's (C-grade average), Method (D-grade average), Seventh Generation (C-grade average) and J.R. Watkins (C-grade average). All cleaning products were scientifically evaluated based on asthma/respiratory, skin allergies and irritation, developmental and reproductive toxicity, cancer, and environmental concern metrics.

"Many CPG categories have benefitted immensely from innovations that bring healthier, more sustainable options to market in segments like food, beverage and personal care, however home goods has been slower to adapt," said Ben Lee, Managing Director of Funds at CircleUp. "That's why we're excited to invest in Aunt Fannie's, which is seeing excellent traction bringing better-for-you products to homes. As people everywhere become increasingly concerned about how products negatively impact our environment and our health, Aunt Fannie's captures these consumer shifts in an important portion of the market."

Founded in 2013, Aunt Fannie's cleaning and pest solutions are available online and in over 1000 retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery Stores and Whole Foods throughout the United States and Canada.

About RCV Partners

Reynolds & Company Venture (RCV) Partners is an investment firm focused on investing in and partnering with entrepreneurs empowering them to realize their vision and build a successful profitable enterprise. Learn more at www.rcvpartners.com.

About CircleUp

CircleUp is the technology company providing capital and resources to innovative, early-stage consumer brands. CircleUp's platform is powered by Helio, a web of machine learning algorithms and datasets analyzing 1.2 million consumer businesses to predict future business success, creating a more active, efficient capital market for a historically underserved asset class. Founded in 2012, CircleUp is backed by Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, GV, Canaan Partners, QED Advisors, and former leaders of Goldman Sachs, Capital One and Stanford Endowment. Learn more at www.circleup.com.

About Aunt Fannie's

Born out of a years-long journey to understand and resolve his family's mysterious and life-threatening medical conditions, Mat Franken founded Aunt Fannie's in 2013. His mission is to educate and re-enlighten us all to what our ancestors understood. That a chemical-filled, hyper-sanitized home destroys the beneficial, human-friendly microorganisms our homes and families need for amazing health. Mat and his team have developed a family of safe, non-toxic, microbiomic cleaning and pest solutions for households, food service establishments, and food manufacturers that work beautifully and promote a healthy balance with nature. Rated "A" by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), Aunt Fannie's can be found in more than 1,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery Stores and Hy-Vee. To find a retailer near you, please visit www.auntfannies.com -- and join our family by following us on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.