Aunt Fannie's Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Cade Swail, Former Vice President of Operations for Sol Republic, as General Manager

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Oct 3, 2017) - Aunt Fannie's (www.auntfannies.com), on a mission to create healthy homes, restore the biome we live in, recharge our immunity and strengthen our families with the most environmentally-friendly and human-friendly cleaning and pest solutions on the market, today announced the appointment of Cade Swail as General Manager. Swail will oversee the company's P&L functions and will be instrumental in refining the company's long-term growth strategy. Additionally, the 25-year operations veteran will be responsible for all aspects of manufacturing operations, including production, quality control, supply chain management, logistics and inventory at Aunt Fannie's U.S. factory in Atlanta, Georgia.

In his most recent executive post, Swail served as Vice-President of Operations for audio manufacturer Sol Republic, where he led the company's operations, Sales Operations, Supply Chain, Customer Service and Operations functions. Prior to Sol Republic, Swail held various operations and supply chain executive leadership roles at Agilyx, PML Microbiologicals, and IBM.

"Throughout his tenured 25-year career, Cade has established a track record of consistently delivering impressive operational and supply chain performance improvement results in his executive roles across a range of global organizations," said Mat Franken, CEO and Founder of Aunt Fannie's. "He is known for his decisive leadership and team-first attitude, and has repeatedly displayed those traits while driving remarkable results in various product and process improvement initiatives. Cade has a wealth of practical experience in designing and implementing lean operations that produce meaningful, lasting results which will be invaluable at Aunt Fannie's as he spearheads our charge toward becoming a global household consumer brand."

Swail holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial/Manufacturing Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration from Oregon State University.

"I am honored to join the Aunt Fannie's team at a time when the company is poised to become a dominant force in this industry. Mat has created a unique and compelling vision while assembling a strong team of Investors, Advisers and Employees. As more and more consumers are waking up to the shortfalls of 'natural' cleaning and pest control products, the need for truly healthy alternatives is paramount," said Cade Swail. "I look forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead in this key role, the most critical of which is to prepare our manufacturing, operations and supply chain functions for the exceptional growth we see ahead."

Founded in 2013, Aunt Fannie's is a clear industry leader in natural and healthy cleaning and pest control products. Recently the Company announced that their entire product line of 13 healthful, microbiomic cleaning solutions secured more "A" ratings than any competing brand in a scientific evaluation across three cleaning product categories by the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Aunt Fannie's is well-positioned for global success at the intersection of the $20 billion U.S. household cleaning products market, the rapidly growing $1 billion green cleaning products segment, and the $2.5 billion home and pesticide market. Aunt Fannie's cleaning and pest control solutions are available online and in over 1,000 retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery Stores and Whole Foods throughout the United States and Canada.

About Aunt Fannie's

Born out of a years-long journey to understand and resolve his family's mysterious and life-threatening medical conditions, Mat Franken founded Aunt Fannie's in 2013. His mission is to educate and re-enlighten us all to what our ancestors understood. That a chemical-filled, hyper-sanitized home destroys the beneficial, human-friendly microorganisms our homes and families need for amazing health. Mat and his team have developed a family of microbiomic cleaning and pest solutions for households, food service establishments, and food manufacturers that work beautifully and promote a healthy balance with our bodies and indoor environment. Rated "A" by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), Aunt Fannie's can be found in more than 1,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Safeway, Albertson's, H-E-B Grocery Stores and Hy-Vee. To find a retailer near you, please visit www.auntfannies.com - and join our family by following us on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook.