Aura Minerals Announces Amendment to Previous Gold Loan

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) announces that it has entered into an amendment with respect to the gold loan (the "Gold Loan") announced on March 3, 2016 with Auramet International LLC ("Auramet"), a subsidiary of Auramet Trading LLC.

Pursuant to the amendment, Auramet will loan US$9,000,000 to the Company (the "Facility") which will be used for the full repayment of the Gold Loan and to provide for additional working capital of $2,500,000.

The Facility is guaranteed by the Company's interests in its San Andres, Ernesto Pau-a-Pique and Sao Francisco mines, the Aranzazu and the Serrote da Laje projects (both currently on full care and maintenance), and secured by a continuing security interest in all the Company's present and future personal property.

In furtherance of the Facility, the Company has entered into gold purchase agreements in respect of all the gold ounces produced at the Company's gold mines. The gold will be sold at market rates for a period of two years.

The principal on the facility will be repaid in 30 equal bi-weekly installments of US$300,000 starting the week of May 5, 2017 and ending the week of June 15, 2018. Interest is calculated as to a discount of US$10.00 per ounce of gold (spot price) purchased by Auramet for 7,200 ounces per month and will commence in February 2017. The Company may prepay the entire amount of the Facility without penalty.

About Auramet

Auramet is a global physical metals merchant that provides a full range of services to participants in the precious and base metals sectors, including prepayment and other financings, advisory services, off-take from mining and recycling companies, revenue enhancement strategies, and price protection programs.

