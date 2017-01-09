Aura Minerals Announces Senior Management Changes

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) reports certain changes to senior management.

Jim Bannantine, President and CEO has announced his intention to step down effective January 15, 2017 for personal reasons with Rodrigo Barbosa, the Company's CFO, to assume the President and CEO position. Mr. Bannantine has agreed to remain a Director of the Company.

The Company also announces that it has retained the services of Ludovico Costa as a special advisor to the CEO. Mr. Costa has over 35 years of extensive mining experience in both Brazilian and international companies including open pit and underground mining operations. In addition to several other senior management positions, Mr. Costa was the former COO of Yamana Gold Inc. Mr. Costa has a degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Sao Paulo and is fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

Mr. Bannantine commented, "Rodrigo is a high caliber executive and I am confident that his skills and experience will allow Aura to continue to grow as a company and provide benefit to all stakeholders. Ludovico has tremendous mining experience and will greatly assist the Company while we put EPP into full production and review our other operations. While I am stepping down as President and CEO for personal reasons, I look forward to continuing to support the Company as a Board member. My decision to step down as President and CEO was a difficult one, however, it does not have anything to do with my view of the Company. I believe the Company's value will be unlocked and I intend to keep my current shareholding and further grow this position."

