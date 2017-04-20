Aurania Resources Ltd. Completes $6.4 Million Oversubscribed Brokered & Non-Brokered Offering of Subscription Receipts for Acquisition of EcuaSolidus S.A.

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) -

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:ARU) ("Aurania" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated March 2, 2017 and March 15, 2017, that the Corporation has completed, on a brokered and non-brokered basis, an offering of 3,200,890 subscription receipts of the Corporation (the "Subscription Receipts") by way of a private placement at a price of C$2.00 per Subscription Receipt (the "Issue Price") for total gross proceeds of C$6,401,780. The Corporation issued an aggregate of 1,695,000 Subscription Receipts for gross proceeds of approximately C$3,390,000 pursuant to the brokered offering (the "Brokered Offering") co-led by Maison Placements Canada Inc. together with Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"), and 1,505,890 Subscription Receipts for gross proceeds of approximately C$3,011,780 pursuant to the Corporation's concurrent non-brokered offering (the "Non-Brokered Offering" and together with the Brokered Offering, the "Offering'). The Offering represents the offering of C$6.0 million as announced and the exercise of the over-allotment option for additional proceeds of C$401,780.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the Corporation's previously announced acquisition of EcuaSolidus S.A. (the "Transaction") and for property exploration, loan repayments and working capital. The gross proceeds of the Offering less offering costs (the "Escrowed Funds") are currently in escrow pending delivery of the Joint Notice (as defined below) by the Corporation and the Agents to Capital Transfer Agency Inc. (the "Escrow Agent") on or before May 31, 2017. The Escrowed Funds shall be released from escrow by the Escrow Agent to the Corporation upon the Agents' sole satisfaction of the following conditions (together, the "Escrow Release Conditions"): (i) the execution of a definitive agreement providing for the Transaction to the satisfaction of the Agents; (ii) the completion or irrevocable waiver or satisfaction of all conditions precedent to the Transaction; (iii) the receipt of all required shareholder, third party (as applicable) and regulatory approvals including, without limitation, the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") for the Transaction and the Offering, if applicable, and the conditional approval of the TSX-V of the listing of the Shares (as defined below) issuable upon conversion of the Subscription Receipts and exercise of the Warrants (as defined below) after giving effect to the Transaction; and (iv) the Corporation and the Agents having delivered a joint notice to the Escrow Agent confirming that the conditions set forth above have been met or waived (the "Joint Notice").

Upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, each Subscription Receipt will be exchanged for one unit of the Corporation (a "Unit"). Each Unit of the Corporation will consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of C$3.00 (the "Exercise Price") until October 19, 2018. If the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Corporation's principal stock exchange exceeds C$3.00 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Corporation may accelerate the expiry date to the date which is 30 days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date of the Warrants is provided by the Corporation to the holders of the Warrants.

If the Escrow Release Conditions are not satisfied on or before May 31, 2017, the Escrowed Funds together with accrued interest earned thereon will be returned to the holders of the Subscription Receipts and the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled.

In connection with the Brokered Offering, the Corporation will pay the Agents a cash commission of $237,300 upon satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Brokered Offering. In addition, the Corporation reimbursed the Agents for their reasonable expenses and disbursements and issued 118,650 compensation options ("Compensation Options") to the Agents equal to 7% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold to subscribers pursuant to the Brokered Offering. Each Compensation Option is exercisable into one Unit at a price of $2.00 for a period of 18 months following the closing date of the Offering. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Compensation Warrant"). Each whole Compensation Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $3.00 until October 19, 2018. If the volume weighted average trading price of the Corporation's common shares on the Corporation's principal stock exchange exceeds $3.00 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Corporation may accelerate the expiry date to the date which is 30 days following the date upon which notice of the accelerated expiry date of the Compensation Warrants is provided by the Corporation to the holders of the Compensation Warrants.

In connection with the Non-Brokered Offering, the Corporation paid a cash commission of $51,100 to Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. (the "Finder") equal to 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised by the Finder pursuant to the Non-Brokered Offering, and 25,550 Compensation Options equal to 7% of the number of Subscription Receipts sold to subscribers by the Finder in connection with the Non-Brokered Offering.

The Subscription Receipts and underlying securities are subject to a hold period until August 20, 2017. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) without registration, or exemption from registration, under such laws.

About Aurania

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:ARU) is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals.

On March 2, 2017, the Company announced the proposed acquisition of a related party company that holds all rights, title and interest in 42 mineral exploration licences covering 207,764 hectares (approx. 2,080 square kilometres) over the core of the Cordillera de Cutucu, a mountain range in the foothills of the Andes, in Ecuador (the "Lost Cities - Cutucu Project"). An exploration program is planned consisting of airborne geophysics and a regional stream silt sampling program with reconnaissance geological work. This transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. Further information about this Project can be found on Aurania's website at www.aurania.com.

