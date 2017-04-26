Aurcana Announces New VP Project Development and Files 2016 Financials

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Aurcana Corporation ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AUN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Francis as Vice President Project Development. Mr. Francis has over 25 years of mine management and re-engineering experience. He has extensive experience in project development, including, mine operations, technical and financial analysis, permitting, and mine safety compliance. He previously led the advancement of a historical copper producer in Arizona and an operating gold mine in Alaska. Kevin Drover, President & CEO, stated, "We are especially pleased to have Kevin join the Aurcana team as we begin preparations for the upcoming exploration program at the Shafter Project and as we evaluate the feasibility of restarting production at the Shafter Mine."

In addition, Aurcana, has filed its audited Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2016. For more details please see Aurcana.com or SEDAR.

About Aurcana Corporation

Aurcana Corporation owns the Shafter Silver Project in Texas, USA. The Shafter Silver Project was put on care and maintenance in December 2013, in part due to depressed silver prices. A Preliminary Economic Assessment was completed on the Shafter project on August 31, 2016.

