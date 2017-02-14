Aurelius Confirms High Grade Gold Intervals on Mikwam

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE:AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to announce confirmation of historic high grade intervals on the Mikwam Property ("Mikwam") during its recent resampling program. Aurelius identified several boxes, remaining on site, containing core from holes ESO-06-07 and ESO-06-17 from ESO Uranium Corp.'s 2006 drilling campaign.

The focus of the resampling program was to confirm high grade gold intervals in two of the drill holes which were used to define the inferred mineral resource of 136,000 ounces of gold grading 2.34 grams per tonne ("gpt") (see the Company's news release dated January 30, 2017). The Company confirmed both intervals as follows:

ESO-06-07 included a 1 metre ("m") sample of 22.5 gpt gold in the resource database and the Aurelius confirmation assay was 21.1 gpt gold; and

ESO-06-17 included a 1 m sample of 16.4 gpt gold in the resource database and the Aurelius confirmation assay was 18.1 gpt gold.

"We are very pleased to confirm the high grade intervals at Mikwam, which we believe demonstrate the upside potential of the project," stated Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, Aurelius' President and CEO. "Our confirmation assays and Detour Gold's ("Detour") recent staking of the Burntbush Property, which surrounds Mikwam, gives us confidence in our land position and exploration strategy for the area. Furthermore, with our Lipton Property in the Lower Detour Lake camp, we are the second largest landholders in the Northern Abitibi after Detour and we are determined to replicate their success by employing proven exploration techniques including geochemistry, geophysics and drilling on our properties."

All samples were submitted to Bureau Veritas in Timmins, ON for sample preparation by crushing 1 kg to 70% less than 2 millimetres, creation of a 500 g split, and then pulverizing to 85% passing 75 microns. Sample pulps are submitted for gold analysis with a 30 g fire assay and AAS finish (code FA430). Samples returning higher than 10 ppm Au were re-assayed with a 30 g fire assay and gravimetric finish. Control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks, and duplicates) were inserted into the sample sequence by Bureau Veritas on a regular basis to monitor precision of results.

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo., the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Abitibi Greenstone belt properties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a premier gold exploration company, holding the Mikwam and Lipton Properties within the prolific northern Abitibi Gold belt in Ontario, Canada. The company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President & CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aurelius within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aurelius' public filings under Aurelius Minerals Inc.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Aurelius has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aurelius disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.