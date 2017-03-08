Auricchio Invests in Infor M3 to Underpin Global Expansion

Italian Cheese Manufacturer Set to Boost Planning, Analytics and Achieve Consistency Across the Group with Infor's Industry-Specific Platform

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Infor, a leading provider of beautiful business applications specialized by industry and built for the cloud, today announced that Italian cheese manufacturer Auricchio S.P.A. has selected Infor M3 as well as Warehouse Mobility and Infor Xi to support its global expansion strategy and standardize processes across the group. The ERP platform is expected to support Auricchio's requirements specific to the fresh produce industry, aid its data analytics, and boost both its planning and logistics processes for ten operational units across Italy, the US and Spain.

On the back of significant business change, including several acquisitions in recent years, the manufacturer and distributor of "Made in Italy" cheese brands selected the Infor application based on its flexibility, industry-specific food industry functionality, and ability to facilitate a new, more modern and shared management platform. The platform's international capability and scalability were also key factors in Auricchio's decision, along with confidence in Infor's partners, Cad-it and Brainware, who had already implemented Sales Analysis with Infor d/EPM.

Having also visited international Infor M3 references in their same business, the 140 year old cheese manufacturer had absolute confidence that Infor was the very best partner for this transformational project.

The application, which is anticipated to be live in January 2018 for 150 users, means that the cheese manufacturer is expected to benefit from greater coordination across departments, tighter management of the nuances of each product with regard to costs, and constraints around certification and traceability. Enhanced information on each operation -- from production, inventory, yields, weight retention and logistics handling -- are also set to deliver improvements in waste reduction, enhance product rotation and boost customer service.

"We operate in a volatile market, and frequently have to adapt our strategies to meet changing market conditions," comments Giovanni Martini, CFO and Group Controller, Auricchio Group. "Legislative and regulatory change also impact our business operations significantly, particularly as we have so many different group companies we have to report on. Similarly, traceability and certification constraints are crucial in the fresh food industry, therefore having a system which can help us cope with all of these complexities, via an easy to use interface, was a prerequisite. Through adopting the Infor solution we can have a single management view of our entire operations which not only can help us to meet regulatory needs, but affords us the flexibility and agility to respond to market opportunities quickly to maximize our profitability."

"The increasing level of complexity combined with squeezed margins and rapidly changing consumer demand in the food industry mean that one-size-fits-all systems really are a thing of the past," comments Bruno Pagani, Sales Director, Italy, Infor. "Successful manufacturers such as Auricchio are embracing technology which is tailored specifically to the requirements of their industry, in this case the complexities of cheese manufacturing, without sacrificing scale. Infor's micro-vertical strategy is designed specifically to address these types of challenges and we are delighted to be a part of Auricchio's next growth phase."

