Aurion Announces $6 Million Private Placement Financing

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:AU)

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has negotiated a non-brokered private placement of 4,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Company, at a price of $1.50 per Common Share (the "Issue Price"), for gross proceeds to the Company of $6,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration on its 100% owned property portfolio including the Risti Project located in Northern Finland, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about February 23, 2017, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has agreed to pay finder's fees equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement and issue compensation options equal to 6.0% of the number of Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement, with an exercise price equal to the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

About Aurion Resource Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. is a Canadian precious metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:AU), employing the prospect generator business model with a focus on Finland.

