Aurion Grants Options

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:AU) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the granting of 2,175,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $1.75 per share expiring on April 12, 2022.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Michael Basha, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.