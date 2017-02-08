Aurionpro launches new variant for its Branch-in-a-Box product -- Virtual Teller Machine, a fully integrated self-service kiosk

MUMBAI, INDIA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Aurionpro Solutions ( NSE : AURIONPRO) ( BSE : 532668), a global leader in digital innovation, enterprise security and banking solutions, today announced an addition to its Branch-in-a-Box product series. The Virtual Teller Machine (VTM) will be a fully integrated self-service kiosk for automating 90% of banking transactions at a branch. The Virtual Teller Machine was launched at the IBEX India Conference that was held in Mumbai on 19th January 2017.

Speaking at the launch, Raj Menon, EVP & Head - Customer Experience Solutions, Aurionpro, said, "Bank Branches have a dire need to reinvent themselves as cost pressures mount and reducing transaction based revenue force them to downsize and become leaner. The Virtual Teller Machine (VTM) represents a compelling solution to this very challenge. Going forward, Bank's Tellers will have to adopt a consultative approach with a sharp focus on delivering value and enhanced customer experience. In the future, Branches will focus less on transaction driven revenue and more on relationship based sales, service & consultancy. Consequently, traditional transactional engagements involving a Teller will rapidly shift to more automation and self-service technologies. The Branch itself will get leaner, more automated with a retail centric ambience that stimulates customer engagement. With the addition of the Virtual Teller Machine (VTM) to our Branch-in-a-Box product series, Aurionpro is well positioned to help banks drive branch transformations."

Aurionpro is an industry leader in design and installation of some of the most complex self-service kiosks and works with leading banks in India and the Middle East. Enhanced with Interactive Video Telephony, Multimodal Biometrics, the Virtual Teller Machine (VTM) helps migrate routine transactions like eKYC, account opening, passbook printing, cash and cheque deposit, along with personalized instant card issuance and activation.

"Consumers around the world are rapidly adopting digital interfaces for their everyday banking services like mortgage, insurance, remittance, wealth management or payments. Banks have 3 to 5 years to transform and become digitally proficient, or, risk losing relevance in the industry. Banks that will successfully use digital technologies to create new products, automate processes, build self-serve technologies and redefine overall customer experiences will come out as winners in the industry. We are well poised to play a dominant role in driving digital agenda during this crucial transformation phase for banks, by creating unmatched customer experiences through our retail banking product portfolio powered by ACE -- Aurionpro Customer Experience Platform," said Nirav Shah, COO, & Global Head - Digital Innovation, Aurionpro.

Aurionpro unveiled the Virtual Teller Machine (VTM) variant of the Branch-in-a-Box solution at the IBEX India Conference in Mumbai on 19th January 2017. The company showcased its customer experience solutions at this conference which was attended by thought leaders in the field of banking and technology.

About ACE (Aurionpro Customer Experience):

ACE platform, a high performance low latency middleware from Aurionpro that can help organizations deliver innovative digital experiences. The API Centric architecture provides a set of out of the box functionalities, which can be extended to individual requirements that are all woven within the rich tapestry of HTML5 driven interfaces, creating a consistent experience for your end customers. Built on open standards, ACE can be augmented by best of breed businesses and social intelligence tools infusing real-time analytics and contextual intelligence about your customers.

About Aurionpro:

Aurionpro Solutions ( NSE : AURIONPRO) ( BSE : 532668) is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership and service excellence in providing comprehensive IP driven solutions in Enterprise Security, Digital and Banking. Aurionpro has been consistently recognized amongst the top 100 technology solutions providers for Financial Services companies.

