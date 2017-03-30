Aurionpro's SCMProFit selected by GOODPACK IBC (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD for its new generation Returnable Packaging Management Solution

MUMBAI, INDIA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Aurionpro Solutions Ltd. ( NSE : AURIONPRO) ( BSE : 532668) today announced that its end-to-end freight and warehouse management solution -- SCMProFit has been selected by GOODPACK IBC (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD, a world leader in steel Intermediate Bulk Containers. SCMProFit will be deployed to transform the returnable packaging operations management.

"We are very pleased and excited to partner with AurionPro in our journey to create our new generation information system. The new capabilities that we are putting in place will transform solutions offered to our customers, and will be integrated into networks of intelligent digital supply chains. AurionPro and its group of companies, provides the breadth and scale of capabilities for us to accelerate this vision." - Kenneth Hee, CIO of Goodpack.

Goodpack has selected Aurionpro's SCMProFit product suite, a cloud-based supply chain platform with state-of-the-art order management, freight and warehousing management solutions, that will manage Goodpack's inventory across over 5000 inventory locations worldwide. SCMProFit implementation will provide business scalability through tailor-made customer offerings, global inventory track and trace capabilities, and facilitate business insights through data analytics.

"We are very pleased that our leading Supply Chain Solution, SCMProFit has been selected by Goodpack for transforming their logistics operations," said Snehal Pandit, VP Sales SCM, Aurionpro, "Not only will we help streamline their processes, SCMProFit will help Goodpack dramatically transform traceability and visibility capability across the entire supply chain. We aspire to help Goodpack accelerate their growth and business objectives with this implementation"

Aurionpro's SCMProFit, will enable the company to have one centralized system for managing end-to-end operations and will bring in a new dimension in Supply Chain capabilities for returnable packaging management through a new RFID based solutions. The contract has been signed for a 5-year period.

About Goodpack

Goodpack is a world leader in steel Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs), a multi-modal, reusable metal box system that provides packaging, transportation and storage for global core industries. Goodpack owns and operates more than 3.7 million IBCs over 5,000 collection and delivery points. Goodpack is a safe, efficient and environmentally-friendly packing solution that can be integrated into your supply chain systems.

About Aurionpro: