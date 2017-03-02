Aurora Solar Technologies Announces Private Placement

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. ("Aurora")("Company") ("Issuer") (TSX VENTURE:ACU)(OTCBB:AACTF)(FRANKFURT:A82) announces that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement of 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Share") and one half share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 24 months at a price of $0.30 per Warrant Share. The Warrants will be subject to acceleration, at the option of the Issuer, in the event the trading price, on the Exchange, of the common shares of the Issuer closes at or above CDN$0.40 per common share for 10 consecutive trading days at any time after four months from closing of the Offering.

The Company will be paying a finder's fee consisting of cash fee equal to 7% of the proceeds raised and warrants to purchase that number of Shares equal to 7% of the Units sold.

All securities will be subject to a 4-month hold period. The funds will be used for working capital to expand delivery and support operations as well as for general corporate purposes.

Completion of the private placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Company:

Aurora's mission is to deliver exceptional results to the photovoltaic industry through measurement and control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

We measure and map the results of critical cell fabrication processes, providing real-time visualization of material properties and true production tool performance. Our products provide process engineers and production-line operators with the means to rapidly detect and correct process excursions, material faults, limit variations, and optimize processes, thereby eliminating yield-reducing and profit-killing product variation.

We are creating the standard for quality control systems for the global photovoltaic industry.

Headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada, and founded by experienced leaders in process measurement, semiconductor manufacturing and industrial automation, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol "ACU". The Company was formerly "ACT Aurora Control Technologies". For more information, Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

