Aurora Solar Technologies Announces Volume Order from Industry Leader

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. ("Aurora")("Company") (TSX VENTURE:ACU)(OTCBB:AACTF)(FRANKFURT:A82), a leader in inline measurement and control technology for the photovoltaic manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an order from an industry leader in Asia. This customer previously qualified Aurora's products in October 2013 and bought four Decima 3Ts with Veritas Software in 2016. The order for 10 Decima 3Ts with multiple Veritas Servers spans several lines and is expected to ship in June and July, 2017.

"We are excited to have been awarded this significant level of business from the number one producer of solar cells in the world in 2016," said Michael Heaven, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "This order together with the previously-announced order from LG Electronics clearly demonstrates that Aurora's products are essential for manufacturers focused on producing the highest quality and efficiency cells possible," he continued.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora's mission is to deliver exceptional results to the photovoltaic industry through measurement and control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

We measure and map the results of critical cell fabrication processes, providing real-time visualization of material properties and true production tool performance. Our products provide process engineers and production-line operators with the means to rapidly detect and correct process excursions, material faults, limit variations, and optimize processes, thereby eliminating yield-reducing and profit-killing product variation.

We are creating the standard for quality control systems for the global photovoltaic industry.

Headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada, and founded by experienced leaders in process measurement, semiconductor manufacturing and industrial automation, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol "ACU". The Company was formerly "ACT Aurora Control Technologies". For more information, Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

