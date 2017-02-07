Aurora Solar Technologies Receives Order from NEXXERGY for Cell Optimization System in China

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 7, 2017) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. ("Aurora")("Company")(TSX VENTURE:ACU)(OTCBB:AACTF)(FSE:A82) is pleased to announce that it has received an order from NEXXERGY International Ltd., Hong Kong, an affiliate of the EXXERGY Group, for a portable Decima 3T with Veritas software for solar cell production characterization after diffusion and process optimization.

The order will be deployed by a confidential customer in mainland China to characterize photovoltaic cells after diffusion and to optimize cell efficiency through downstream process optimization.

"It has been a strong team effort between Aurora and the EXXERGY Group to support the first company in China deploying this new optimization approach. Our joint effort, the ease-of-use of the system, the revolutionary Veritas software, the repeatability of the measurement results, and the increasing number of Aurora installations outside of China helped us close an order we are very proud of," said EXXERGY CEO Thomas C. Sauer.

"We are very pleased to work with the EXXERGY Group and this large customer in China to create significant exposure for our Decima 3T with Veritas software," said Michael Heaven, CEO of Aurora. "This order creates a new channel for us in China to deliver value-added services to the major players in the photovoltaic industry," he continued.

About the EXXERGY Group:

The EXXERGY Group is a network of leading expert consultants for the renewable energy industry and for the glass industry headquartered in Gräfelfing and in Frankfurt, Germany. EXXERGY supports manufacturers in the photovoltaic space in technical and production optimization for enhanced productivity, in defining effective strategies, in organizational development and in change management. NEXXERGY International is a trading company based in Hong Kong that is part of the EXXERGY group assisting clients in strategic purchasing of modules, inverters, energy storage systems and transformers. For more information, please see www.exxergy.com and www.nexxergy.com.

About Aurora:

Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. produces a family of measurement and control solutions which allow solar cell producers to improve manufacturing yield, lower costs, decrease waste and attain higher margins. Headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada, and founded by experienced leaders in process measurement, semiconductor manufacturing and industrial automation, the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trade under the symbol "ACU". The Company was formerly "ACT Aurora Control Technologies". For more information, Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forwardlooking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forwardlooking statement.