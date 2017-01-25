Aurora Spine Announces New Chief Financial Officer

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) - Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ASG) announced the appointment of Sarina Mason as their Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 6, 2017.

Ms. Mason will help guide and oversee the company's continued market leadership and financial growth. She brings more 16 years of experience to Aurora Spine.

Prior to joining Aurora Spine, Ms. Mason was Director of Accounting & Finance at International Stem Cell Corp., a publically traded company.

Ms. Mason began her career with Ernst and Young working primarily in the Assurance and Advisory Business Services group. Ms. Mason earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from San Diego State University.

Former CFO Eric Fronk has resigned from the Company effective February 6, 2017 to pursue other opportunities.

"We are very pleased to have someone with Sarina's skills and experience join Aurora Spine," said Trent J. Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. "Sarina has a wealth of expertise in financial management as well as proven leadership capabilities that will be a great asset as we capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead of us." He added, "I would like to thank outgoing CFO Eric Fronk for his substantial contributions to the Company."

