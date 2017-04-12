Aurora Spine's Patent Related to its Polyaxial ZIP® ISP Issued by the United States Patent Office

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Aurora Spine Corporation (TSX VENTURE:ASG) ("Aurora" or "Aurora Spine") announced today the issuance of its United States Patent No.: 9,603,637 entitled "POLYAXIAL INTERSPINOUS FUSION IMPLANT AND BONE GROWTH STIMULATION SYSTEM." In addition to Aurora's implant family of ZIP® ISPs, including its ZIP Ultra®, ZIP 51™, ZIP LP™, Dyna-ZIP™ and ZIP-Flex, this patent application covers the company's first polyaxial implant design.

"The polyaxial ZIP® Interspinous patent allowance is another milestone in Aurora Spine's history. Our latest patent permits for full polyaxial maneuverability of the implant components in difficult situations during minimally invasive fusion cases. This newly issued patent features our patented ONE-STEP™ locking mechanism that eliminates the use of a set screw in Aurora's Screwless Procedure™ surgeries. The ZIP technology provides Aurora Spine with opportunities to market, license and develop its products and screwless, minimally invasive implant technology further," said Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine.

"Aurora is changing spine surgery, and we are thrilled that our newest patent has been issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent further validates the modern advancements of our Screwless technology," said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine, "and it maintains our commitment to introduce advanced minimally invasive spine surgery technologies."

This is Aurora's second U.S. patent. Aurora Spine has several other U.S. and international patent applications pending directed to the ZIP system and its future technologies.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is an early stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine continues to position itself at the forefront of spinal surgery procedures, focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery technologies. Aurora Spine is changing spine surgery by focusing on disruptive technologies following the Company's commitment to - Simplifying the Complex.

