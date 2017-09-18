Aurvista Gold Corporation Appoints New Vice-President, Exploration and Vice-President, Compliance

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 18, 2017) - Aurvista Gold Corporation ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AVA)(OTCQB:ARVSF)(FRANKFURT:AV2) is pleased to announce the appointment of Friedrich (Fred) Speidel as the Company's new Vice-President, Exploration. Mr. Speidel will lead Aurvista's exploration team and coordinate with the Company's recently announced Technical Advisory Committee (see press release July 27, 2017) to execute the Company's updated exploration and drilling plans (see press release September 12, 2017).

Aurvista's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Fred Speidel to the Aurvista team. Fred is a multilingual geologist with tremendous greenfields and brownfields exploration experience. We believe his diverse skill set is well-suited to lead the Company's exploration team going forward."

Fred Speidel, P.Geo., M.Sc., FSEG

Mr. Speidel has over 30 years exploration experience in North, Central and South America, and has been involved in discoveries in each region. From 1987 to 1992, Fred explored for gold in Ontario and Quebec, mostly with Minnova, and was involved in the Boyvinet and Troilus discoveries, the latter of which became a mine. From 1993 to 2013, he continued to work with the same group, which eventually became Inmet Mining (now First Quantum), mostly as Regional Exploration Manager for Central and South America. During that period he was involved in several gold and copper discoveries, including at Cobre Panama which is currently under construction. From 2013 to 2015, Fred served as Antofagasta Minerals' Regional Exploration Manager for North America, and since then he has been working on several exploration projects as a consultant in Canada and Mexico. Mr. Speidel holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Geology from McGill University, and a M.Sc. (Mineral Exploration) from Queen's University.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Tracy Hansen as the Company's VP, Compliance & Corporate Secretary. Mrs. Hansen has 20 years of corporate securities and regulatory experience providing management services to public and private companies, primarily in the mining sector.

Aurvista's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, stated: "I have worked with Tracy beginning with the Ivanhoe group 12 years ago and then at Western Lithium Corporation, where I witnessed firsthand her professionalism, integrity and ability to dutifully oversee the corporate functions of a quickly growing company"

Tracy Hansen

Tracy Hansen is a securities paralegal with 20 years of experience in providing regulatory and management services to public and private companies, primarily in mining and resource development. From 2010 to 2017 she was Vice President and Corporate Secretary of Lithium Americas Corp. (formerly Western Lithium USA Corp.). Prior to Lithium Americas, Mrs. Hansen was Vice President of Operations at Nexvu Capital Corp, a boutique venture capital company, and Vice President and Corporate Secretary of Bell Copper Corporation. Over the last 20 years Mrs. Hansen has worked with a number of exploration and development companies focused on lithium, uranium, copper, zinc and gold in Argentina, Canada, Mexico and USA.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile:

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a well-funded gold exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Quebec. The Company's district-scale Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec. The Project hosts an inferred gold resource that remains open in several directions, with excellent infrastructure and several large scale operating mines within 150km. The Douay Gold Project's high-grade lenses have never been mined and the Company has aggressive property-wide exploration and drilling plans, with the aim of establishing high-quality ounces in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

