Aurvista Gold Corporation Doubles the Size of the Douay Gold Project Area by Staking 294 Mineral Claims

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Aurvista Gold Corporation ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AVA)(OTCQB:ARVSF)(FRANKFURT:AV2) is pleased to announce that the Company has staked an additional 294 mineral claims and added 164.4 km2 surrounding the Company's Douay Gold Project ("Douay"). Douay now consists of 573 claims covering ~305 km2 with extended strike length along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec.

Jean Lafleur, President and CEO of Aurvista, stated: "We developed a new exploration model in 2016 that has been guiding our exploration efforts at Douay ever since. Exploration work over the past 12 months has led to a number of new gold and base metal targets at Douay. Management felt it was prudent to take advantage of recently abandoned claims and expand the Project's footprint to a commanding 305 km2. As a result, the Company has more than doubled the size of the Douay Gold Project and increased the exploration upside and potential for new discoveries going forward."

Aurvista has expanded the Project's original claim boundary in multiple directions. The Company plans to complete airborne geophysical coverage and initial ground surveys over the new claims in the summer of 2017. The figure below highlights the expanded claim ownership at Douay:

Figure 1: Outline of Original Douay Claims & Newly Acquired Ground: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1091043m.jpg

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a leading gold exploration and development Company advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec. Aurvista's Douay Gold Project now consists of a 100% owned interest in 541 mostly contiguous claims totaling 293 km2 and a 75% interest (25% held by SOQUEM) in 32 contiguous claims totaling 11.9 km2. In total, there are 573 claims covering 305 km2 located along a 40 km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec. Douay is located 40 km SW of the Matagami Base Metal Camp and ~140 km N of the Val-d'Or Canadian Malartic Gold Camp (both in Quebec). The Company has 138,545,780 shares outstanding trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQB in the US. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.aurvistagold.com.

Qualified Person

The technical contents in this news release have been approved by Mr. Jean Lafleur, M. Sc., P. Geo., President and CEO for Aurvista Gold Corporation, a non-independent Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

