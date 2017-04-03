Aurvista Gold Corporation Expands Main Porphyry Zone at the Douay Gold Project

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Aurvista Gold Corporation's ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AVA)(OTCQB:ARVSF)(FRANKFURT:AV2) is pleased to provide a second update on the ~30,000 metre diamond core drilling campaign from the Company's Douay Gold Project ("Douay"). Aurvista has now received gold assays for an additional 10 drill-holes (see Aurvista's press release February 22, 2017 for results from the initial 6 drill-holes). The Company received significant gold assay intervals in nine (9) of the 10 recently completed drill-holes, with the most notable results extending known mineralization up to 500 metres along strike to the northwest of the Main Porphyry Zone. Highlighted results are listed below:

0.59 g/t gold over 31.5m (DO-17-155)

1.26 g/t gold over 12.0m (DO-17-156)

0.83 g/t over 23.2m, 0.98 g/t over 13.4m and 1.05 g/t over 19.0m (DO-17-158)

0.79 g/t / 34.5m (DO-17-169)

Jean Lafleur, President and CEO of Aurvista, stated: "We continue to test the horizontal and vertical extensions of known gold zones at Douay. Six (6) of the 10 new drill-holes were targeting portions of the potential western/northwest extensions at the Main Porphyry Zone. Ten (10) more drill-holes have been completed at the Main Porphyry Zone with assays pending and another 10 holes are still planned to test the full 1,500 metre potential west-northwest and east-southeast extensions. This latest drilling (including DO-17-169) appears to have added an additional 500 metre strike length to the northwest of the Main Porphyry Zone."

Full drill results from the latest 10 drill-holes can be viewed in Table 1 below:

TABLE 1: Assay Results TARGET

ZONES DDH # INTERVAL ASSAY RESULTS DOUAY WEST DO-17-153 0.66 g/t / 4.5m (93.0m-97.5m) MAINPORPHYRY DO-17-154 0.27 g/t / 4.5m (199.5m-204.0m)

0.55 g/t / 2.3m (208.5m-210.8m)

1.26 g/t / 3.0m (225.0m-228.0m) DO-17-155 1.70 g/t / 3.0m (36.0m-39.0m)

0.59 g/t / 31.5m (55.5m-87.0m)

0.77 g/t / 3.0m (121.5m-124.5m)

0.82 g/t / 4.5m (132.0m-136.5m) DO-17-156 0.53 g/t / 4.5m (54.0m-58.5m)

0.76 g/t / 3.0m (70.5m-73.5m)

0.34 g/t / 2.0m (85.0m-87.0m)

0.45 g/t / 6.0m (102.0m-108.0m)

1.26 g/t / 12.0m (121.5m-133.5m)

1.41 g/t / 3.0m (141.0m-144.0m)

0.70 g/t / 3.0m (159.0m-162.0m) 20 DO-17-157 0.75 g/t / 1.5m (274.5m-276.0m) MAINPORPHYRY DO-17-158 3.03 g/t / 1.2m (88.4m-89.6m)

0.63 g/t / 3.0m (158.5m-161.5m)

0.83 g/t / 23.2m (227.3m-250.5m)

0.79 g/t / 9.0m (262.5m-271.5m)

0.99 g/t / 7.5m (279.0m-286.5m)

0.98 g/t / 13.4m (306.7m-320.0m)

1.13 g/t / 1.3m (355.7m-357.0m)

1.05 g/t / 19.0m (387.4m-406.4m) 20 DO-17-159 No Significant Assay Interval Results 20 DO-17-161 0.85 g/t / 3.0m (442.5m-445.5m) MAIN PORPHYRY DO-17-163 0.50 g/t / 3.7m (114.4m-118.1m)

0.59 g/t / 4.5m (193.0m-197.5m)

0.95 g/t / 1.5m (200.5m-202.0m) DO-17-169 0.79 g/t / 34.5m (204.0m-238.5m)

Additional Assay Results Pending

Disclosure note: Intervals shown are core lengths in metres (m). True widths represent approximately 90% of core lengths.

Click the following link to view the full table of drill-hole statistics and gold assay results to-date from the 2017 drilling campaign. A drill-hole location map for the 10 drill-holes reported in this press release has also been published on the Company's website.

Jean Lafleur, President and CEO of Aurvista, added: "Ninety-three percent of the reported assays have returned intervals with grades greater than, or equal to the 0.5 g/t cut-off gold grade that was used by Micon to calculate mineral resources at Douay. We are very pleased with these latest results, as the drilling continues to expand the gold mineralization at the Main Porphyry Zone, which still remains open in several directions."

To-date, 11,363 metres have been drilled and completed in 29 drill-holes, which represents approximately 38% of the designed program. Drill results are still pending for 13 of the 29 completed drill-holes. The diamond core drilling campaign is progressing on schedule and on budget with three operating diamond core drills now on site. Drilling permits have been issued for the remaining ~17,000 metres of drilling. Refer to Figure 1 at the bottom of this news release to view the east-west gold bearing structural corridors, conductor anomalies and various gold zones being drill tested at Douay. Additional maps and figures will be added to the Company's website as they become available.

There are two overarching objectives of the current ~30,000 metre drill campaign: (1) to prove the new geological model by extending the known mineralization along east-west corridors in proximity to and within known gold zones; and (2) to outline additional higher gold grades in the range of 3 to 15 g/t gold, and lower grades in the 0.3 to 1.5 g/t gold, all with the aim of expanding and connecting several individual zones.

Drill results to-date have provided favourable indications that previously "un-mineralized" segments of the Douay West and the Main Porphyry zones are in fact mineralized. All of the drilling from the current campaign will be included in an updated resource estimate that the Company plans to complete by year end.

Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC")

Aurvista implemented strict Quality Assurance ("QA") and Quality Control ("QC") protocols at Douay covering the planning and placing of drill holes in the field; drilling and retrieving the NQ-sized drill core; drill hole surveying; core transport to the Douay Camp; core logging by qualified personnel; sampling and bagging of core for analysis; transport of core from site to the analytical laboratory; sample preparation for assaying; and analysis, recording and final statistical vetting of results. For a complete description of protocols, please visit the Company's QA/QC page on the website at www.aurvistagold.com.

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a junior gold exploration and development Company advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec. The Company has 138,545,780 shares outstanding trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQB in the US. Aurvista's Douay Gold Project is located along a 20 km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone in the prolific Abitibi Belt of northern Quebec. Douay is located 40 km SW of the Matagami Base Metal Camp and ~140 km N of the Val-d'Or-Malartic Gold Camp (both in Quebec). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.aurvistagold.com.

Qualified Person

The technical contents in this news release have been approved by Mr. Jean Lafleur, M. Sc., P. Geo., President and CEO for Aurvista Gold Corporation, and Antoine Yassa, P. Geo., Database Manager for the Douay Gold Project, and independent of the Company. Both individuals are Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101.

To view Figure 1: Location map of the Adam Creek Gold Deposit from the Douay Gold Project Outlining the Principal Gold Zones, please click the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Adam%20Creek%20Map.jpg