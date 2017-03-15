Aurvista Gold Corporation Secures DTC Eligibility

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Aurvista Gold Corporation ("Aurvista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AVA)(OTCQB:ARVSF)(FRANKFURT:AV2) announces that the company has secured DTC Eligibility by The Depository Trust Company for its shares on the OTC effective March 13, 2017. The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors trading the Company's shares on the OTCQB.

Jean Lafleur, President and CEO of Aurvista stated, "We are pleased to announce that we have obtained DTC eligibility. Securing DTC-eligibility greatly simplifies the process of trading and exchanging our common stock in the United States. We would like to thank our transfer agent, Vstock Transfer, for their guidance through this process. We look forward to keeping our shareholders up to date with progress at the Company's Douay Gold Project in the weeks and months ahead."

Douay Gold Project and Company Profile

Aurvista Gold Corporation is a junior gold exploration and development Company advancing the Douay Gold Project in Quebec. The Company has 134,034,900 shares outstanding trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and OTCQB in the US. Aurvista's Douay Gold Project consists of a 100% owned interest in 250 contiguous claims totaling 133.1 km2, plus a 90% interest in 5 contiguous claims totaling 0.2 km2 and a 75% interest (25% held by SOQUEM) in 32 contiguous claims totaling 11.9 km2. In total, there are 287 claims covering 145.3 km2 located along a 20 km segment of the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone in the prolific Abitibi Belt of northern Quebec. Douay is located 40 km SW of the Matagami Base Metal Camp and 150 km N of the Val-d'Or-Malartic Gold Camp (both in Quebec). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.aurvistagold.com.

