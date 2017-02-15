Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt with excellent gold exploration potential in Nunavut, Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX:AUG)(OTCQX:GGTCF) ("Auryn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 19 prospecting permits along the Gibsons MacQuoid greenstone belt located in Nunavut, Canada. These permits are located between the Meliadine deposit and Meadowbank mine (Figure 1). The 19 prospecting permits encompass approximately 120 km of strike length of the prospective greenstone belt and total 329,000 hectares collectively (Figure 2). The acquisition of the prospecting permits cost approximately CAD$100,000 and provides Auryn exploration rights over the area for a total of three years with the exclusive right to stake minerals claims within the area.

The Gibsons MacQuoid greenstone belt lies approximately 125 km from Baker Lake and 136 km from Rankin Inlet. Auryn plans to undertake an extensive till program over the newly acquired ground this summer in an effort to identify key areas of gold mineralization.

President and CEO Shawn Wallace commented, "With the acquisition of 120 km of strike length located within the highly prospective Gibsons MacQuoid greenstone belt, Auryn has created another substantial gold exploration opportunity within the eastern Arctic. The opportunity to explore two highly prospective greenstone belts concurrently in Nunavut is consistent with Auryn's ambitious strategy and increases the odds of successfully discovering high quality gold deposits".

Gibsons MacQuoid Greenstone Belt (GMB):

The Gibsons MacQuoid Greenstone belt is one of a number of Archean aged greenstone belts located in the Western Churchill province of north-eastern Canada. The character and history of the rock packages as well as the nature and timing of deformation in the GMB is considered to be equivalent to other significant belts within the Western Churchill province. These gold bearing Archean greenstone belts host deposits such as the Meadowbank, Amaruq, and Meliadine deposits. In particular, the highly magnetic signature of the GMB is consistent with the other productive greenstone belts in the eastern Arctic that host large scale gold deposits.

The Gibsons MacQuoid greenstone belt has received no systematic gold exploration with previous work limited to short reconnaissance programs conducted by Comaplex Minerals during 1989 and 1993 that collected isolated rock samples. Within Auryn's prospecting permits two documented gold showings that resulted from these reconnaissance programs have returned up to 12.9g/t Au in quartz veins in the northern showing and up to 2.2g/t in banded iron formation in the SW showing (figure 2).

