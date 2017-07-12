Auryn Resources to Commence Trading on the NYSE MKT

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - Auryn Resources Inc. (TSX:AUG) (OTCQX:GGTCF) ("Auryn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") has approved the listing of the Company's common shares on the NYSE MKT stock exchange. Auryn expects that its common shares will begin trading on NYSE MKT on July 17th, 2017 under the trading ticker symbol "AUG". Auryn will remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "AUG".

Shawn Wallace, President and CEO, stated, "The listing on the NYSE MKT represents another important step in positioning Auryn as a premier precious metals explorer in the industry. The listing on this prestigious US exchange will strengthen our access to capital and improve the visibility of the Company as we develop our portfolio of projects, as well as offering greater trading liquidity for our shareholders."

John Tuttle, Global Head of Listings at NYSE, said, "We are excited to welcome Auryn Resources to NYSE MKT, where it will join some of the world's most prominent mining companies. We are also pleased to provide Auryn with all the benefits of our market model, our unparalleled brand platform and market quality."

About Auryn

Auryn Resources is a technically driven junior mining exploration company focused on delivering shareholder value through project acquisition and development. The Company's management team is highly experienced with an impressive track record of success and has assembled an extensive technical team as well as a premier gold exploration portfolio. Auryn is focused on scalable high-grade gold deposits in established mining jurisdictions, which include the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC.

