Austemper Design Systems Builds Sales Organizations in U.S., Europe, Japan to Support Functional Safety Tool Suite

Leverages Austemper's Early Success in Automotive Applications

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Austemper Design Systems, supplier of a comprehensive Functional Safety Tool Suite for system-on-chip (SoC) designs, today announced it opened sales channels in the U.S., Europe and Japan and appointed sales executives to manage each region.

Denny Watts and John Copponi of EDJE Technology from Massachusetts will be responsible for the Eastern Region sales efforts, while Sanjay Bombwal of Saphirus Inc. will represent Austemper in California. Willi Ahnen and Robert Eichner of Munich-based EuropeLaunch will manage European sales and Atsushi Ishii will direct Far East sales in Tokyo, Japan.

All report to Srikanth Rengarajan who recently joined Austemper as vice president of products and business development, and will handle business development activities in the Western Region of the United States.

The Austemper Functional Safety Tool Suite has been adopted and is in use by functional safety architects, design and verification teams. Quickly building on its early success in markets where semiconductor companies are developing automotive and other safety-critical applications is part of Austemper's strategy.

"Srikanth and our highly experienced sales executives are uncovering new chip design applications where functional safety is a critical feature," says Sanjay Pillay, Austemper's chief executive officer. "They are working tirelessly to build our image and awareness in their regions and prove to engineering groups with functional safety applications that a comprehensive, end-to-end solution is available."

Autemper's Functional Safety Tool Suite

Austemper is meeting the functional safety challenge with an automated, cost-effective and comprehensive one-stop solution that meets a variety of certification-oriented applications. Its Functional Safety Tool Suite includes safety analysis, safety synthesis and tools to augment design structures and safety verification.

About Austemper

Austemper Design Systems provides the industry's only end-to-end tool suite to analyze, augment and verify functional safety in system-on-chip (SoC), application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) and intellectual property (IP) designs, ensuring they meet functional safety requirements. Austemper of Austin, Texas, was founded in 2015 by experienced semiconductor professionals with the mission to provide a best-in-class solution to meet functional safety requirements of the automotive, industrial, medical and enterprise markets. For more information, visit: www.austemperdesign.com

Austemper Design Systems acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.