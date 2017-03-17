Austin Attorney Offers Spring Break Safety Tips

Attorney Chip Evans offers 11 safety tips to those planning a trip for spring break

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - As students across the United States are flocking to their favorite destinations to enjoy spring break, Austin attorney Chip Evans is offering a few safety tips to both young people and their parents.

"Every year, people look forward to the opportunity to travel with friends and enjoy the pleasures of spring break," said Chip Evans. "Of course, all it takes is one incident to turn a dream vacation into a horrible experience."

Some of the biggest hazards spring from the use of alcohol, Evans said. College students, especially, have a reputation for binge drinking while on vacation with friends. Evans points out that moderation is key not only to curb the risk of alcohol poisoning, but also to reduce the likelihood of putting yourself in compromising situations.

"When young people drink to excess," Evans said, "they are more likely to make poor decisions. That might be getting behind the wheel of an automobile or venturing into a dangerous part of town. They might also be more likely to injure themselves or others."

Evans urges people to travel in groups so friends can watch each other's backs and hold everyone accountable for their actions. He says to be vigilant about keeping drinkers out of the driver's seat and away from other dangers.

Travelling in groups is also an effective way of avoiding being the victim of robbery or other violent crimes, Evans said.

"Whenever you are in an unfamiliar location, it is best to surround yourself with friends," Evans said. "For example, if you go to an ATM, especially late at night, never go alone. Thieves know to look out for vulnerable people at cash machines, so avoid putting yourself in that situation."

Evans offers several tips to stay as safe as possible on spring break. Here are 11 ways to stay safe while on your spring vacation.

Designate a driver when planning your night.

Avoid binge drinking.

Remember, water activities and alcohol do not mix.

If driving long distances, rotate drivers to reduce the risk of fatigued driving.

If traveling to a foreign country, remember to get vaccinations.

If you are dependent on medication, make sure you bring enough to last you in case of emergencies.

Wear plenty of sunscreen when in the sun, and don't forget to cover your head and eyes.

Limit your risks, especially when taking part in activities that are new for you, such as wind-surfing, ziplining or boating.

Once you arrive at your destination, don't leave valuable items in your vehicle.

If using an ATM, make sure that you are accompanied by friends.

Avoid carrying all your cash or credit/debit cards. If possible, leave an emergency fund in your room.

