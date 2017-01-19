Austin, Houston, and Dallas Hair Transplant Surgeon Discusses Options for Transgender Patients

With hair transplant surgery, Dr. Bernardino Arocha says he can help both male-to-female (MTF) and female-to-male (FTM) transgender patients better express their gender identity

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - Dr. Bernardino Arocha, a hair loss surgeon in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and New Orleans, says hair loss or thinning hair often presents significant challenges for transgender individuals. Since a thick head of hair or a full beard can be important aspects of gender expression, Dr. Arocha has found that some of his transgender hair transplant patients look to hair transplant surgery in order to more fully articulate their gender identity. With the ability to create a new hairline, address balding at the crown, or fill in patchy areas of a beard, Dr. Arocha says he has fostered an array of options for transgender patients along with a welcoming and supportive environment at his hair restoration practice.

According to Dr. Arocha, many of his male-to-female (MTF) transgender patients come to him with a receding hairline, thinning hair, or balding at the crown of the head. With his expertise in pattern baldness and hair restoration surgery, he can not only restore lost hair but also create a final result with characteristics that are typically considered more feminine. For example, Dr. Arocha highlights that many women have a naturally lower hairline than men. For MTF transgender patients, he can lower the natural hairline as well as achieve a hairline that is flatter and more rounded. After the hair transplant procedure, patients can have a full head of their own naturally growing hair that can be cut or styled any way the patient prefers.

For Dr. Arocha's female-to-male (FTM) transgender patients, he usually focuses on enhancing the thickness and definition of facial hair. He is able to create a fuller, darker beard on the cheeks, upper lip, or chin with facial hair transplant surgery. In addition, Dr. Arocha notes, this procedure can also be used to enhance the prominence of sideburns for a more masculine aesthetic. The new beard hair can be trimmed or shaved as normal.

Dr. Arocha says he is proud to serve as a hair transplant surgeon that his transgender patients can trust. He says he understands the importance of these procedures for the identity of his patients and strives to provide a safe, comfortable space with Arocha Hair Restoration. According to Dr. Arocha, the key to any successful hair transplant surgery is carefully listening to each individual's concerns and expectations so the treatment plan can satisfy their unique goals.

About Dr. Bernardino A. Arocha

Board-certified hair restoration surgeon Bernardino Arocha, MD is the Founder and President of Arocha Hair Restoration, a comprehensive hair loss treatment practice with offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin, and New Orleans. In addition to being a Diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery, Dr. Arocha is an active member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, as well as a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. Having performed more than 4,000 hair transplant surgeries, Dr. Arocha offers a full range of both surgical and non-surgical hair replacement therapies. He is available for interview upon request.

To learn more about Dr. Bernardino Arocha and his hair restoration practice, visit arochahairrestoration.com or facebook.com/ArochaHairRestoration.

