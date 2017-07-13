Australian Government Agency Selects BIO-key's ID Director Software and SideSwipe Finger Scanners to Authenticate Representatives Country Wide

Partners with Aquion Pty Ltd. to Deliver Biometric Fingerprint Solutions to the Australian Market

WALL, NJ--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - BIO-key International, Inc. ( OTCQB : BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric software and hardware solutions for strong and convenient user authentication, announced today that it was selected by a government agency in Australia to deliver its ID Director for Windows software and SideSwipe fingerprint readers to enable fingerprint authentication for agency representatives country wide. As BIO-key's first notable contract in the country, the agreement supports further business development opportunities within government, healthcare, financial, retail, and enterprise markets throughout Australia.

The contract was facilitated by BIO-key's new distribution partner Aquion Pty Ltd, a leading Australian IT products and service provider. BIO-key partnered with Aquion to establish a local channel to market its biometric software and hardware solutions to enterprise customers and security resellers in Australia.

"Increasingly our resellers and customers are requesting new technologies to address online security challenges. BIO-key's affordable yet secure Windows-compatible fingerprint biometric solutions appealed to our Government Agency client that was looking for superior biometric security technology that could easily integrate with their Windows 10 platform," said Aubrey Lyon, General Manager Sales, Aquion Pty Ltd. "We are excited to bring BIO-key's robust security offerings to our customers and resellers."

BIO-key's ID Director for Windows is a multi-factor, "Single-Sign-On" authentication software solution enabling secure authentication to a Windows domain, application or website from any device across the enterprise. ID Director for Windows plugs directly into existing Active Directory infrastructure to provide tight integration with the corporate structure for managing user and computer policies. BIO-key's compact fingerprint readers, which have been tested and qualified for use with Windows Hello, Microsoft's biometric sign-in platform, provide an accurate, valued priced hardware reader solution for devices without compliant readers.

"As demand for biometric technology grows on a global basis, BIO-key is excited to partner with Aquion to provide sales and customer support throughout Australia," stated Mike DePasquale, BIO-key, Chairman & CEO. "Aquion plans an active campaign to market BIO-key solutions to their customers and prospects, providing BIO-key an ideal opportunity to fast-track our awareness in Australia. This partnership further validates BIO-key's commitment to being a global leader in biometric authentication, particularly following recent customer wins in Japan, China and with a global financial institution with a presence in 189 countries."

About Aquion Pty Ltd.

Aquion is an IT solutions company providing products and services to meet clients' information and business management needs. Specializing in enterprise grade software and the supporting professional services allows Aquion to provide customers with an effective implementation to satisfy requirements. With its three business units, Technical Services, Strategic Sourcing, and Reseller Extension, Aquion can deliver a broad range of solutions and delivery capability to its customers.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and secure high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices, including SideSwipe, SideTouch, EcoID as well as SidePass, offer market-leading quality, performance and price. Now you can BIO-key your world!

