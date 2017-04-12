Australian REIT Income Fund Announces Distribution Amount for Twelve Months Commencing April 28, 2017

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Australian REIT Income Fund, (TSX:HRR.UN), (the "Fund") announces an expected monthly distribution amount for the following twelve months commencing April 28, 2017 of $0.055 per Class A Unit ($0.66 per annum) and $0.055 per Class F Unit ($0.66 per annum). This monthly distribution amount remains the same as the regular monthly distribution paid by the Fund since its inception.

The Fund has been established to provide Unitholders with an actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange issued by Australian real estate investment trusts and issuers principally engaged in the real estate industry in Australia.

The Fund's investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with:

monthly cash distributions; and the opportunity for capital appreciation.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the TSX. If units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are paid to you in cash unless you request, pursuant to your participation in a distribution reinvestment plan, that they be reinvested into the Class A or Class F units of the Fund. If the Fund earns less than the amount distributed, the difference is a return of capital.