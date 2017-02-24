Auto-fill my return makes doing taxes easier!

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - Short on time this tax season? Try Auto-fill my return. This secure Canada Revenue Agency service automatically fills in parts of your tax return, making filing online even easier! You can use Auto-fill my return if you file online using certain NETFILE-certified software and are fully registered for My Account.

What information does the service fill in on your return?

Auto-fill my return can automatically fill in certain tax information for the 2016 tax year, including:

T4, T3 and T5 slips

registered retirement savings plan contribution limit

Home Buyers' Plan repayment amount

Lifelong Learning Plan repayment amount

non-capital losses

capital gains and losses

capital gains deductions, and more

Before you send in your return

Remember: Auto-fill my return does not do your taxes for you. So after using Auto-fill my return, make sure all the necessary fields on your return are filled in and the information given is accurate before sending in your return.

