Auto Lease Deals & Monthly Payments Mostly Hold Steady; Luxury Lease Offers Continue to Grow

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - Wantalease.com, the nation's first online car lease marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease payments entering May, with prices on most of today's popular leases holding steady from the previous month. Wantalease.com is tracking sixteen popular-model leases with payments being offered at $199.00 per month or less.

The Nissan Sentra SV remains today's most popular lease with the lowest payment option at $149.00 per month on Wanatalease.com. Three additional vehicles are currently offered at $159.00 per month: The Ford Focus SE, Chevrolet Malibu LT, and the Volkswagen Jetta S.

Three SUVs are included in the vehicles with payments at $199.00 per month: The Chevrolet Equinox 2WD LS, Honda CR-V LX 2WD, and the Nissan Rogue S FWD.

The most affordable luxury vehicle is the Lexus IS 200t (Turbo), currently offered at $319.00 per month. The Infiniti Q50 2.0T Premium is offered at $339.00 per month, and the Audi A3 2.0T FWD Premium is offered at $349.00 per month. A total of ten luxury-style vehicles are currently offered at $499.00 per month or less entering May.

"A lot of the deals currently are on the luxury side, especially since luxury shoppers are more accustomed to seeking out lease specials," said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com. "Lease deals on trucks and smaller cars remain plentiful, but there isn't much movement on prices currently from one month to the next."

Wantalease.com is a sister marketplace to Swapalease.com, the nation's largest online marketplace for leases.

