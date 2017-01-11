Auto Lease Deals See Monthly Offers Increase Slightly Entering the New Year

Sixteen Vehicles Currently Offered Under $200 P/M; Only One Offered Under $150

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Wantalease.com, the nation's first online car lease marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease offerings, with prices on most of today's popular leases increasing slightly entering January. While there are sixteen models being offered for $199 monthly or less, only one (Nissan Sentra SV at $139 monthly) is being offered for less than $150 monthly.

The Sentra SV was offered at $109 per month in November, but that vehicle, including several others, have seen their monthly price offers increase. What's more, the Volkswagen Jetta S ($199 monthly) is the only car offered for less than $200 with $0 down required.

Similar to what was offered in November, four small utilities are on the list for less than $200 monthly (Ford Escape FWD SE at $169; Chevrolet Equinox 2WD LT at $189; Nissan Rogue S FWD at $189; and the Honda CR-V LX 2WD at $199).

Two luxury models are offered currently at less than $300 monthly: The Acura ILX at $219 per month, and the Audi A3 2.0T FWD Premium offered at $299 monthly.

The BMW 330i saw the largest price decline from November and December, with its monthly lease offer dropping 13.1%. The model is currently offered at $349 per month. The Honda Ridgeline RT 2WD also saw a noticeable price drop, with its offer falling 12.5% from November levels; it is currently offered at $491 per month.

Wantalease.com is a sister marketplace to Swapalease.com, the nation's largest online marketplace for leases.

