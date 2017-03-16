Auto Lease Prices on Some Popular Cars and Trucks Decline Entering March

Fifteen Vehicles Currently Offered Under $200 P/M; Only One Offered Under $150

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Wantalease.com, the nation's first online car lease marketplace for new lease deals, reports the latest update on new lease offerings, with prices on most of today's popular leases decreasing entering March. While there are fifteen models being offered for $200 monthly or less, only the Nissan Sentra SV is currently offered for less than $150 per month.

The Nissan Sentra SV was offered at $149 per month in February, the same price it was offered in January. The Nissan Sentra SV has consistently been the vehicle with the most affordable monthly payment since September 2016. Since that time, the Sentra SV has increased in price by 15%.

Four luxury vehicles are currently being offered at less than $350 monthly: The Audi A3 2.0T FWD Premium at $299 per month, the Lexus IS 200 at $339 per month, the Infiniti Q50 2.0T Premium at $339 per month, and the BMW 330i at $349 per month.

"Prices on today's popular leases remain at very attractive levels, and we're seeing certain manufacturers and dealers being selective in how aggressive they wish to be," said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Wantalease.com. "We expect a continuation of these aggressive lease deals in the coming months, especially as dealers look to find ways to make leases even more attractive for shoppers."

The Nissan Pathfinder S saw the largest price decline from the previous month. The Pathfinder S dropped 61.98% with a monthly payment of just $279 per month. On the other hand, Mercedes-Benz C-300 4MATIC saw the largest increase from January to February, with its monthly lease offer rising 98.69%. The model is currently offered at $389 monthly.

Wantalease.com is a sister marketplace to Swapalease.com, the nation's largest online marketplace for leases.

About Wantalease.com:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wantalease.com is the world's first online automotive marketplace for new car leases. For more information visit www.WantAlease.com.