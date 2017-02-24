autoGraph CEO Henry Lawson Honored in DataIQ 100

Co-founder behind leading GDPR-compliant technology company is recognized in consecutive years amongst the most esteemed data-driven professionals in the UK

SEATTLE, WA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 24, 2017) - autoGraph, the leaders in marketing AI for General Data Protection Regulations, announced today its co-founder and CEO, Henry Lawson has been recognized as one of the top "Data Enablers" amongst the most influential executives in data-driven business in DataIQ's 100. This is the second consecutive year he has earned this honor.

The third-annual DataIQ 100 selected Lawson as a trail blazer in the data and analytics community for his technology advancements in consumer data protection and enhancement of marketing campaigns with large and mid-market organizations. Lawson further elevated his stature as an industry leader by educating and preparing brands for General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) starting on May 25, 2018. Lawson's authority on the value of targeted data and consumer data privacy is showcased in autoGraph's software, which is the only solution with the ability to ensure brands are GDPR-compliant in their targeted marketing efforts.

"It's a prestigious honor to be acknowledged with an acclaimed group of executives in the DataIQ 100," says Lawson. "Data responsibility is at the forefront of importance for organizations with GDPR being enacted in the coming year. I take tremendous pride in providing valuable assets for brands with our technology to prepare companies to be compliant with the upcoming data regulations, and more importantly, to deepen the relationship and trust brands can build with consumers."

Also in attendance at the event was UK Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham, who shared her insights and echoed Lawson's sentiment on the importance of GDPR for brands and consumers. As Lawson continues to solidify his prominence in the data industry with this recognition, autoGraph remains dedicated to enabling companies to become GDPR-compliant, and enhance customer experiences during brand engagements.

"Henry is a leading visionary providing valuable insights on data regulations impacting brands worldwide," said Adrian Gregory, CEO of DataIQ. "With GDPR being announced last year, autoGraph's technology behind Henry's leadership enables some of the largest companies globally to comply with the upcoming regulations, while improving their marketing and advertising campaigns."

About autoGraph

autoGraph® enables brands to build trust and deliver dynamic customer experiences through the User Generated Profile platform. User Generated Profiles are a patented technology that unlocks consumers' motivations, desires and aspirations. User Generated Profiles define new and unique audiences within a brand's own customer base, and empower consumers to share latent and expressed preferences to brands to deliver emotional, hyper-personalized connections across all digital touch-points. autoGraph is the first to provide a patented technology to generate first party consumer permissions & consent that is in line with EU General Data Protection Regulations and US Federal Communications Commission. autoGraph serves its global client base across retail, media, telecommunications and financial services.

