Automation Anywhere is Founding Member of Intelligent Process Automation Standards Group

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Automation Anywhere, the global leader in enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced it is a founding member of the Intelligent Process Automation Standards Group. The new standards project will build a framework for terminology and advance related standards efforts for the RPA industry.

IEEE and the IEEE Standards Association announced this week the approval of the IEEE P2755™: Guide to Terms and Concepts in Intelligent Process Automation project. The new IEEE P2755 Working Group will define standard terminology that addresses a range of applications spaces, including Robotic Process Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive Computing, Autonomics, Machine Learning and related technologies that enable organizations to improve productivity and reduce costs.

"Automation Anywhere is very pleased to be a founding member of the IEEE Standards group on Intelligent Automation," said Abhijit Kakhandiki, Vice President of Products, Automation Anywhere. "This has always been an important part of our commitment to educating the market and providing a better understanding of this rapidly growing and increasingly mission-critical RPA discipline."

The P2755 standard will provide a set of definitions established by and for the community involved with software-based Intelligent Process Automation so that when terminology is used everyone understands its meaning.

Interact with Automation Anywhere

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Check out our monthly webinar series BotVisions: https://www.automationanywhere.com/company/webinars

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere delivers the most comprehensive enterprise-grade RPA platform with built-in cognitive solutions and analytics. Over 500 of the world's largest brands use the platform to manage and scale their business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Based on the belief that people who have more time to create, think and discover build great companies, Automation Anywhere has provided the world's best RPA and cognitive technology to leading financial services, BPO, healthcare, technology and insurance companies across more than 90 countries for over a decade. For additional information visit www.automationanywhere.com.