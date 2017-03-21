Automation Anywhere and KPMG UK Partner to Address Increasing Demand for the Digital Workforce in Europe

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Automation Anywhere, the global leader in enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced a partnership with KPMG UK to expand service delivery to European-based enterprises. This collaboration comes during a time of rapid growth for the global RPA market, which is anticipated to reach $8.75 billion by 2024, according to a recent Grand View Research, Inc. report.

An increasing number of enterprises are gaining traction in their respective industries by implementing RPA platforms, like Automation Anywhere, to create digital workers. Joint go-to-market efforts between Automation Anywhere and KPMG have already begun with two large customers in the UK -- one in retail and the other in healthcare -- two of the many industries showing rapid adoption of RPA technology.

"KPMG and Automaton Anywhere are pleased to announce the signing of a joint go-to-market teaming agreement in Europe that consolidates KPMG's significant investment in RPA digital transformation expertise," said Shamus Rae, Partner, Head of Innovation and Investments, KPMG UK. "It is fabulous to see the world's leading RPA vendor reinforcing its commitment to the UK and European marketplaces. We have worked closely with Automation Anywhere for various customers around the world and are excited to continue building our Automation Anywhere delivery capabilities."

Among the accelerators for rapid RPA adoption in the UK are economic events such as Brexit. Automation Anywhere's BotVisions webinar, featuring Aris Kossoras, director of KPMG UK, cited evidence that Brexit will significantly impact enterprises' move to fully integrated robotics, and will fundamentally change the operating model of companies as well as the business proposition of key RPA players, like Automation Anywhere. This accelerated adoption will give European companies that implement RPA out of necessity a sustainable competitive advantage over companies not directly affected by Brexit.

Automation Anywhere provides software that enables organizations to automate any business process, allowing them to focus instead on value-added work. Recently, the company opened an office in London to facilitate expedient service for existing customers in the region, as well as foster new opportunities that will emerge from the partnership with KPMG UK.

"With this partnership, KPMG and Automation Anywhere will accelerate global workplace transformation through the implementation of our Digital Workforce platform," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and cofounder, Automation Anywhere. "We are excited to be working with KPMG UK and are already seeing customers take leaps forward in efficiency and productivity as a result of the RPA solutions we are delivering together."

