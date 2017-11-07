Automation is the Major Theme as 4,000 Industry Professionals Gathered at The Quality Show

Event Deemed a Success by Exhibitors and Attendees

ROSEMONT, IL--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - 4,000 industry professionals from 28 countries and 48 states gathered last month at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center for the biennial Quality Show to explore the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology from 144 exhibiting companies, occupying over 32,000 net square feet of exhibit space. The exhibitors responded enthusiastically about their experience at the show with 65% of the 2017 exhibitors already renewed for the 2019 Show which will take place October 22-24, 2019 back at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

The trade show and conference, produced by BNP Media and Quality Magazine offered two keynote speakers, 18 education sessions, two networking events and hundreds of new products and solutions for engineers to improve quality in manufacturing planning process for automotive, aerospace, consumer products, electronics, medical devices, machinery, appliances, and more.

"We thank our exhibitors, sponsors, speakers and attendees for supporting us again for this event focused exclusively for quality manufacturing professionals and look forward to an even more successful event in 2019," said Darrell Dal Pozzo, Group Publisher of Quality Magazine. "We brought together like-minded professionals to learn about the latest solutions, interact with working machinery and network all related to test-measurement-inspection products, services and software and the results were overwhelmingly positive."

The 2017 Quality Show included two dynamic keynote presentations. On Wednesday Matt Napoli, VP of In-Space Operations, Made in Space delivered a riveting keynote showcasing the future of 3-D printing in Zero-G Experiment on the International Space Station during his presentation of Made In Space: Manufacturing at 17,200mph.

Proceeding the keynote Quality Magazine presented the Plant of the Year Award, which recognizes a company for reduced manufacturing costs, improved productivity, and/or improved adherence to quality standards to PACCAR Engine Company. The magazine also presented the Professional of the Year Award to Katherine Cox, Senior Quality Assurance Director, Procyrion for demonstrating the commitment and vision in supporting the development and growth of the quality field.

On Thursday Harry Moser, Founder and President, Reshoring Initiative® discussed Better Quality and Lower Cost via Reshoring. He talked about the increasing advantages of producing near the customer which is driving companies to reshore production and sourcing.

Attendees had the opportunity to attend 18 education sessions led by subject matter experts, including a half-day workshop of Managing Quality and Safety in Additive Manufacturing presented by UL. Six of the sessions were broadcast live and will be available on-demand for one year. To register for free and listen to these sessions, visit www.qualityshow.com/broadcastlive. Sessions available on-demand were presented by DISCUS Software Company, Mahr, Inc., Renishaw Inc., ZEISS Industrial Metrology, BSI, and Siemens PLM Software.

Throughout the show floor, 144 of the industry's premier suppliers demonstrated the latest products, services and techniques to improve business. Exhibitors included Platinum Sponsor Mahr; Silver Sponsor BSI; Bronze Sponsor Innovmetric and Collaborative Partners ASQ, CMSC and UL.

New product announcements made during the show, included:

AODocs , the only document management platform built for G Suite, announced the launch of AOQuality, its cloud-based Quality Management System (QMS) aimed at making enterprise quality control management more flexible, automated and human-friendly.

Jesse Garant Metrology Center (USA and Canada) announced the launch of its new high energy industrial CT scanning service. With this system, the company will be the only private lab in the world that provides this specialized inspection service.

Nanomechanics delivered Easy-to-Use, Reliable and Accurate Nanoindentation and Nanomechanical Universal Testing.

The all-new Surface360 from Starrett-Bytewise is a breakthrough in surface inspection technology. Surface360 is an inline inspection system that digitizes the extrusion and measures the true surface geometry in real-time.

Vision Engineering announced the launch of the Swift PRO series, non-contact measurement systems designed to deliver fast and accurate 2 and 3-axis measurements. The Swift PRO series includes Swift PRO Duo, Swift PRO Cam and Swift PRO Elite.

ZEISS Industrial Metrology featured solutions to optimize the measuring process, providing increased process reliability in manufacturing including ZEISS CMMs, optical machines, and surface and form measurement systems.

The QUALITY Show is held every other year. The 2019 event will be held Tuesday, October 22 - Thursday, October 24 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The Show is produced by Quality Magazine (www.qualitymag.com), a monthly trade journal serving the quality assurance and process improvement needs of more than 50,000 manufacturing professionals. The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.qualityshow.com.