Automotive Aftermarket Industry Embracing Data Analytics to Remain Competitive

Phocas Business intelligence tools helping auto companies around the world with data-related business decisions from inventory tracking and forecasting to calculating rebates

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Global business intelligence (BI) software firm Phocas Software today announced its sponsorship of the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association's (AASA) 2017 Vision Conference (March 29 - 31, 2017). With over 15 years of experience in the hyper-competitive automotive aftermarket industry, Phocas has helped hundreds of global automotive companies uncover new sales opportunities and increase profits by increasing access and analysis of their business data.

Automotive businesses with large product portfolios and customer bases can use BI software to unlock the value of their data found in internal systems while optimizing sales and fulfillment strategies. In the same way that a car's dashboard shows the vehicle's performance at a glance, Phocas instantly reveals product, customer and financial data pulled from ERP, customer and financial systems. Phocas helps nontechnical people to report, track and drill into their live data for real-time analysis and better decision-making.

"Our automotive customers value Phocas because it's easy to use and understand, and delivers results on day one," said Phocas VP of U.S. Sales and Marketing, Jamie Brooks. "Phocas' instant access to actionable data and fundamental understanding of the automotive aftermarket industry makes it a go-to solution to help businesses improve their bottom line."

"We are ecstatic to have Phocas join as a sponsor for our 2017 Vision Conference," said Director of Membership, Ben Brucato. "We are impressed with Phocas' experience in our industry and keen to share their solution with our members."

According to the 2016 AASA IT Benchmarking survey, 93 percent of respondents indicate there is an opportunity for B2B to extend work processes over mobile devices. As a web-based software, Phocas allows users to access critical business data anywhere on any device. Out of the box, Phocas increases visibility, makes it easy to understand business performance and addresses many of the automotive aftermarket industry's technology pain points, which include:

Enabling non-technical staff to analyze data and create reports

Integrating with leading industry platforms -- normalize and make sense of data from across your organization

Tracking inventory, rebates, sales, and orders side by side for improved purchasing and warehouse management.

Reducing costs by carrying less unnecessary stock on hand

Improving forecasting and operations using simple click-and-view data analytics

Analyzing current and historical data to identify sales trends and opportunities hidden within your data

Preventing customer leakage through analysis of purchase, aftersales, and repurchase information

To schedule a one-on-one demonstration during the 2017 Vision Conference, Jamie Brooks at 877-387-4004.

About Phocas

Phocas is a business intelligence company supporting thousands of manufacturing, distribution and retail customers across North America, the UK, Europe and Australia. From easy-to-read dashboards to a lightning-fast grid, everything about Phocas is designed for ease-of-use. Phocas allows users to drill down from high-level dashboards into the underlying transactions so they can turn their data into actionable insights. For more information, visit PhocasSoftware.com.

About AASA

AASA (www.aftermarketsuppliers.org) exclusively serves manufacturers of aftermarket components, tools and equipment, and related products, an important part of the automotive parts manufacturing industry, which supports 871,000 American jobs. AASA is a recognized industry change agent -- promoting a collaborative industry environment, providing a forum to address issues and serving as a valued resource for members. AASA is the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA). "AASA, The Voice for the Automotive Aftermarket Supplier Industry"