Automotive Finco Announces Award Grants

Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX VENTURE:AFCC) (the Company) announces that a total of 866,668 restricted share units (the RSU Awards) were awarded to the directors of the Company and Mr. Kuldeep Billan pursuant to the Company's restricted share unit plan (the RSU Plan). Mr. Billan provides the services of chief executive officer to the Company pursuant to an administration agreement entered into by the Company with Automotive Finance Limited Partnership (the Partnership) and he is the sole director and shareholder of the general partner of the Partnership.

In keeping with the Company's stated performance-orientation and commitment to strong alignment with its shareholders, the RSU Awards have the following terms:

i) as to 50%, they will vest upon the achievement by the Partnership of annualized EBITDA of $6.5 million (where EBITDA means interest revenue less annualized cash operating expenses at the time of measurement less estimated annual Company expenses for the forthcoming 12 months) and expire in 18 months; ii) as to 25%, they will vest upon the initiation by the Company of an annual dividend of $0.20 / annum and expire in 24 months; and iii) as to 25%, they will vest upon the achievement by the Company of a share price of $4.50 and will expire in 36 months.

In connection with the RSU Awards, the Company has amended the RSU Plan in order to increase the fixed maximum under the plan (the RSU Plan Amendment). Both the RSU Plan Amendment and each RSU Award are subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) and ratification by the Company's shareholders at the Company's 2017 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the 2017 AGM).

To further incentivize growth, the Company's board has awarded a total of 155,171 deferred share units (the DSU Awards) to the directors of the Company and Mr. Billan pursuant to the Company's deferred share unit plan. The DSU Awards will vest upon the closing of a financing transaction by the Partnership that results in $10 million in annual interest revenue to the Partnership. The DSU Awards expire on December 31, 2017.

Further details regarding the RSU Plan Amendment, the RSU Awards and the DSU Awards will be set out in the management information circular of the Company which will be mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR in connection with the 2017 AGM.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. ("AFCC") is a high growth specialty finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. Through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, the Company has exposure to a business providing long term, debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships across the globe, with an initial focus on Canada. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector. For further information please refer to the Company's website: www.autofincocorp.com.

