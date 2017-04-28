Automotive Finco Corp. Announces Payment of Initial Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) -

Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX VENTURE:AFCC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it paid its initial monthly dividend today ($0.014/common share) to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2017.

As part of the Company's focus on targeting attractive total returns to shareholders as well as a stated commitment to initiate a sustainable dividend, the Company announced on March 14, 2017 that its Board of Directors approved the implementation of a dividend policy as follows:

The Board of Directors has declared an annual dividend of $0.168 per common share, which shall be payable monthly.

Moving forward, the Company expects to target a long term payout ratio to be in the range of 85 - 95% of its distributable cash flow as its business continues to grow over the coming years.

The declaration, amount and payment of future cash dividends are subject to the board of directors' continuing determination that the payment of dividends are in the best interests of the Company's, its shareholders and are in compliance with all laws and agreements of the Company applicable to the declaration and payment of cash dividends.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp ("AFCC") is a high growth specialty finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. Through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, the Company has exposure to a business providing long term, debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships across the globe, with an initial focus on Canada. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector. For further information please refer to the Company's website: www.autofincocorp.com

