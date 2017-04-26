Automotive support and a new cache analyzer headline latest release of the SLX Tool Suite

CEO Maximilian Odendahl to speak at ChipEx2017, on May 10th, 2017; Visit Silexica at ChipEx2017 in booth #F7

SARATOGA, CA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Silexica, the industry leader in multicore software design automation addressing complex, multicore platforms today announced the immediate availability of the Silexica SLX Tool Suite version 2017.4. This release provides many new features improving efficiency of multicore programming and code distribution. Silexica also announced the availability of new platforms to its growing list of previously available platforms.

Improved Memory Analysis in the SLX Parallelizer

The SLX Parallelizer, for the first time, adds a powerful re-configurable cache analyzer that simulates cache behavior and estimates usage statistics. Caches are a critical part of improving the memory access times for applications running on processors. Analyzing the memory access patterns of applications and designing the memory hierarchies is a critical design function and the SLX Parallelizer adds this important new capability to help designers in this analysis.

This reconfigurable cache analyzer is built on Silexica's flexible platform modeling infrastructure that allows users to specify a wide variety of memory hierarchy structures as well as cache configuration parameters.

Alongside the SLX Parallelizer's existing capabilities of variable analysis and code profiler, the tightly integrated cache analyzer helps co-relate cache behavior directly back to the application source code. Statistics, including data and instructions hits and misses at every cache level in the target platform, can be directly tied back to the variables and/or source lines.

"Architects design performance sensitive applications by iterating between analyzing memory access patterns of the application, and designing the data layouts and memory complexity of the platform to optimize for them. This takes enormous amounts of time and manual effort. The SLX Parallelizer -- now with the new cache analyzer -- is a new invaluable asset in their toolbox", said Silexica CEO, Maximilian Odendahl.

Further Application Insight with the SLX Mapper

The SLX Mapper adds a new set of visualization capabilities thereby providing deeper insights about the application runtime behavior of computed and simulated mappings. Latency and throughput constraints as well as execution point markers are now displayed in the application Gantt chart, helping you analyze the impact of multiple cores on the application performance. In addition, by reporting task states at a much finer granularity, it becomes easier to understand the impact of OS scheduler decisions or exposing obvious data starvation conditions i.e. performance bottlenecks.

New Targets in the SLX Generator

Silexica continues to enhance the library of supported off-the-shelf targets by adding support for additional processor cores such as 32-bit ARMv7 and 64-bit ARMv8 from the Cortex family, as well as Linux-based Power-PC 32-bit and 64-bit processors.

Target-specific parallelization and mapping analysis can also be supported for multicore platform implementations of these Power-PC processors such as in the NXP QorIQ family.

The SLX Generator also adds faster FIFO library implementation in the Silexica code-generator for homogeneous multicore platforms with Linux-based OSes.

Enhanced Project Navigation and Visualization

Navigation and visualization in all the tools of the SLX Tool Suite has been significantly enhanced by features that make it easier to work with complex multicore projects and huge code bases. For instance, it is now possible to define custom filters in Call Dependency Graphs and CPN Application Diagrams, easily navigate from one node to another in a graph, and inspect several Gantt charts in a synchronized manner.

SLX Automotive Development

As previously announced, the SLX Automotive Development package is now available with the rest of the SLX Tools. It provides source-level static/dynamic analysis and visualization of inter-component dependencies in automotive applications (i.e., dependencies across runnables and tasks), visualization of multicore runnable schedules, and compatibility with AUTOSAR configuration files, among others. The SLX Automotive Development package ships with high-level models of the Infineon TriCore architecture and Aurix multicore SoC. These models enable fast and accurate cross-target performance and communication overhead estimation during parallelization and distribution analyzes.

ChipEx2017, May 09-10, 2017

Maximilian Odendahl will speak at the ChipEx2017, which will be held in Tel-Aviv, Israel on May 09-10. Odendahl will present the SLX Tool Suites and the upcoming roadmap for various industry segments.

About Silexica

