AV1 Group, Inc. (AVOP) Engages NetworkNewsWire for Corporate Communications Solutions

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - AV1 Group, Inc. ("the Company") ( OTC : AVOP), an investment and holding company that owns diversified businesses in some of the world's largest and fastest growing markets including cannabis related technologies, grow houses and cultivation, and e-commerce businesses positioned for exponential growth, announces it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").

"The cannabis industry is exploding with opportunity, and with strategic investments and/or holdings in a diverse lineup of sectors, we are in a strong position to capture our share of this burgeoning market," says Bryen Beglinger, AV1 Group CEO. "Our partnership with NNW will help us execute a strong communications campaign to effectively relay our progress and developments in a timely and accessible manner."

NNW is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions, news aggregation and syndication, and enhanced news release services. NNW's strategies help public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with AV1 Group, NNW will leverage its investor-based distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the Company.

"AV1 Group's expertise in identifying and securing emerging businesses displaying revolutionary technologies is a key factor in the company's ability to develop a substantial footprint in high-growth markets," states Sherri Franklin, director of Content Marketing for NNW. "We look forward to assisting the company with a corporate communications campaign that effectively keeps shareholders and the investment community up to date on its acquisitions, operations and revenue generation goals."

About AV1 Group, Inc.

AV1 Group, Inc. is a publicly traded investment and holding company established to identify, secure, and monetize emerging growth companies, technologies and ecommerce businesses positioned for exponential growth. The Company seeks to discover inspired entrepreneurs with revolutionary concepts which can make a substantial footprint in markets that the Company believes to have considerable growth potential. AV1 Group, Inc.'s comprehensive business model also includes a division which delivers internally created projects that are poised for revenue generation, and a platform enabling the Company to develop embryonic stage subsidiaries under one umbrella, bringing a spectrum of backgrounds to the table, thus providing a significant resource of experience, knowledge and expertise to every venture. AV1 Group, Inc. explores every opportunity to help each sector exceed their revenue goals while building close, active working relationships; preparing each respective division to be a robust competitor in their chosen markets.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

