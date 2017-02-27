AV1 Group Partners with Popular Instagram Affiliate to Advance Branding Initiative on Social Media

LAJOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - AV1 Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : AVOP) is pleased to announce the Company's selection of Instagram sensation, #CannabisQueenz, also recognized as "Cannabis Queenz 13," for the purpose of advancing the Company's branding strategy through Social Media. The entertainment site "Royal Authority of Ganja" boasts 64,000 industry specific followers, and posts regularly regarding a spectrum of topics, including the healing and therapeutic properties of the cannabis plant.

There are more than 400 million active users on Instagram every month, and every day 3.5 billion photos are liked, use Instagram for business with specific intent, and featured companies can become an instant viral marketing success. Tess Porkolab commented, "We are very pleased to be working with the AV1 crew. We are passionate about the cannabis cause, and it's exciting to be able to team up with like-minded professionals in the industry who are also sold out to the vision, contributing to the creation of a continually strengthening market foundation."

Despite record growth, the Cannabis market is still expected to realize exponential growth. According to a recent report on Forbes.com, North American marijuana sales grew by an unprecedented 30% in 2016 to $6.7 billion as the legal market expands in the U.S. and Canada, according to a new report by Arcview Market Research. North American sales are projected to top $20.2 billion by 2021 assuming a compound annual growth rate of 25%.

The company continues to implement its strategic business model for the development of internal divisions and will keep shareholders updated as milestones occur.

About AV1 Group, Inc.: AV1 Group, Inc. is a publicly traded investment and holding company established to identify, secure, and monetize emerging growth companies, technologies and ecommerce businesses positioned for exponential growth. The Company seeks to discover inspired entrepreneurs with revolutionary concepts which can make a substantial footprint in markets that the Company believes to have considerable growth potential. AV1 Group, Inc.'s comprehensive business model also includes a division which delivers internally created projects that are poised for revenue generation, and a platform enabling the Company to develop embryonic stage subsidiaries under one umbrella, bringing a spectrum of backgrounds to the table, thus providing a significant resource of experience, knowledge and expertise to every venture. AV1 Group, Inc. explores every opportunity to help each sector exceed their revenue goals while building close, active working relationships; preparing each respective division to be a robust competitor in their chosen markets. For more information, visit: http://www.av1group.com/

