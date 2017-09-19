Avadim Technologies Inc. Announces Partnership With Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cardinal Health, a Global, Integrated Healthcare Services and Products Company Ranked #15 of Fortune 500 Companies, Will Now Supply Theraworx® Technology to its Acute Care and Long-Term Care Customers

ASHEVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - September 19, 2017) - Avadim Technologies Inc. ("Avadim"), the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company, today announced that is has partnered with Cardinal Health ( NYSE : CAH), a global leader in healthcare services and products, to provide Avadim's line of topical bionome therapies, Theraworx®, to Cardinal Health's customers. Together, Avadim and Cardinal Health's Dover™ urological portfolio will deliver overall infection prevention solutions for catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) and complications associated with urinary and fecal incontinence.

Through its microbiome compliant approach, Theraworx® Technology is engineered to support the skin's ecosystem, which proactively defends against hospital acquired conditions - dramatically enhancing quality of life for a lifetime. When the skin's natural ecosystem, the microbiome, breaks down, it creates an environment that opens the door to disease and infection. Theraworx'® microbiome compliant technology is the industry leader in providing clinically effective solutions that do not negatively affect the skin's natural flora, which human beings depend on to stay alive. Clinical evidence of Theraworx® Technology's improved outcomes in a urology setting can be found in a peer-reviewed abstract, which was recently presented at the American Urological Association Annual Scientific Meeting this past May.

"We are honored to partner with one of the most influential leaders in healthcare across the globe," said Steve Woody, Chairman and CEO of Avadim Technologies. "Cardinal Health's commitment to improving healthcare for more people, in more ways, and in more places than ever before is directly aligned with our company's mission to serve others. It is through this partnership that we hope to bring our microbiome patented solutions to the millions of individuals who suffer every day from urogenital complications via the vast Cardinal Health customer-base, and we look forward to diligently working with their global team to improve clinical outcomes in acute and Long-Term Care customers everywhere."

For more information on Avadim Technologies Inc. or Theraworx® Technology, please visit http://avadimtechnologies.com/.

About Avadim Technologies Inc.:

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Avadim is the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company. Avadim has created a new health order by eradicating the existing "sick care" approach to deliver true "health care" through topical Bionome Therapies™ engineered to restore the skin's natural ecosystem - each with the potential to dramatically enhance the quality of life for a lifetime. People are accepting of today's standard of care (get sick, treat & repeat) even though it's inadequate and few companies have stepped up to challenge this simply unacceptable approach that has been in existence for decades. Avadim is the industry leader in delivering true microbiome compliance with effective outcomes. Microbiome compliance ensures the therapy does not negatively effect the colonization of the skin's microorganisms that human beings depend on to stay alive.