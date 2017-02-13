Avadim Technologies Inc. Appoints Humberto C. Antunes to Board of Directors

With Distinguished Career in Healthcare, Antunes to Assist Avadim with its Strategic Global Implementation of its New Topical Bionome Therapies™

ASHEVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Avadim Technologies Inc., the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company, today announced the appointment of Humberto C. Antunes to the company's Board of Directors. Antunes previously served as Co-Founder and CEO of Nestlé Skin Health as well as President and CEO of Galderma, and is a current board member of the American Skin Association. This seasoned, global executive brings over 30 years of healthcare experience to Avadim. His commitment to lifelong health makes him an ideal leader for assisting Avadim in the strategic planning and research of its topical Bionome Therapies with an engineering focused approach to deliver highly effective outcomes. Avadim has created a new health order by eradicating the existing "sick care" approach to deliver true "health care" through its topical Bionome Therapies. Theraworx™ is engineered to optimize the skin's ecosystem, which proactively defends against Hospital Acquired Conditions (HAC) and improves neuromuscular health -- dramatically enhancing the quality of life for a lifetime.

"I am so pleased to welcome Humberto Antunes to our board," said Steve Woody, Chairman and CEO of Avadim Technologies. "His impressive background in healthcare and dermatology -- and active participation in many key industry organizations will be a tremendous asset to our company's strategic leadership as we continue to develop innovative therapies to deliver true microbiome compliance with effective outcomes."

With extensive experience and leadership roles in dermatology, ophthalmology, medical aesthetics, and more, Antunes has led research and executive teams to deliver:

Hundreds of New Drug Applications, patent filings, and clinical trials all over the world

Enhanced quality of life through the delivery of science-based solutions for the health of skin, hair, and nails

Advanced holistic dermatology solutions

As a current member the Board of the American Skin Association and an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology and other medical societies, he is committed to moving the needle on extending and improving life with innovative solutions. Antunes' valuable research and business experience make him a natural fit to set the pace and share the vision for bionome engineered solutions for an aging global demographic in this digital age.

"I'm honored to join Avadim's Board of Directors as I share the company's commitment to lifelong health," said Humberto Antunes. "l'm looking forward to working with the company to further research, engineer, develop and reimagine its new paradigm of Bionome Therapies. We share a passion for raising awareness around the importance of the bionome approach to optimizing the skin's natural ecosystem -- and in educating the world about the importance of microbiome compliant solutions for enhanced and sustainable global health."

For more information on Avadim, please visit http://avadimtechnologies.com/.

ABOUT AVADIM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Based in Asheville, North Carolina, Avadim is the Bionome Therapies™ life sciences company. Avadim has created a new health order by eradicating the existing "sick care" approach to deliver true "health care" through topical Bionome Therapies™ engineered to restore the skin's natural ecosystem -- each with the potential to dramatically enhance the quality of life for a lifetime. People are accepting of today's standard of care (get sick, treat & repeat) even though it's inadequate and few companies have stepped up to challenge this simply unacceptable approach that has been in existence for decades. Avadim is the industry leader in delivering true microbiome compliance with effective outcomes. Microbiome compliance ensures the therapy does not negatively effect the colonization of the skin's microorganisms that human beings depend on to stay alive.