Avadim Technologies, Inc. Awarded Patient Cleansing and Skin Care, Bag-Based Agreement With Premier Inc.

ASHEVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - October 12, 2017) - Today, Avadim Technologies, Inc. ("Avadim"), the Bionome Therapies life sciences company, is announcing that the company has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for the Patient Cleansing and Skin Care Bag-Based category of products, with Premier Inc. Effective October 1, 2017, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Avadim's product line of packaged impregnated cloth products containing Avadim's patented, low pH, microbiome-compliant Theraworx® Technology skin care formulation.

"We are honored and gratified to have been selected by Premier for a purchasing agreement in this critical category," said Steve Woody, CEO of Avadim Technologies. "This contract will enable us to offer our unique, proven technology to thousands of Premier hospitals nationwide, as we continue to focus on our goal of helping healthcare providers with the myriad of patient care challenges that they face every day."

Theraworx® Technology products contain Avadim's patented low pH, microbiome-compliant skin hygiene formulation, which helps support and maintain the key protective functions of the skin's outermost layer, the stratum corneum, including the naturally antimicrobial "acidic mantle" of the skin, the skin's moisture-preserving permeability barrier, as well as key skin cohesion and integrity elements important in patient skin care.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 3,900 U.S. hospitals and 150,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

ABOUT AVADIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Based in Asheville NC, Avadim Technologies, Inc. is the Bionome Life Science company. Avadim's patented platform technology drives the company's development and marketing of topical, low pH, microbiome-compliant formulations which address multiple applications in both clinical patient care and consumer health. Our innovative approaches to neuromuscular health and performance, and to multiple skin-related patient care challenges, are safe, non-centrally acting, and cost effective, and are changing markets and improving lives.